In Photos: Violence And Vandalism Amid Protests In France

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A burning tourism office in Lyon and looted shopfronts in Paris marked scenes of unrest around Saturday’s demonstrations against rising living costs and in solidarity with students’ grievances. By Sunday morning, passers-by in Paris were walking past damaged stores and photographing the aftermath.
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