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In Photos: Violence And Vandalism Amid Protests In France

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A burning tourism office in Lyon and looted shopfronts in Paris marked scenes of unrest around Saturday’s demonstrations against rising living costs and in solidarity with students’ grievances. By Sunday morning, passers-by in Paris were walking past damaged stores and photographing the aftermath.

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Violent protests in France
A protester holds a board with a photo of French president Emmanuel Macron in front of a burning tourism office during a demonstration against rising living costs and in solidarity with students’ grievances in Lyon, France, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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Violent protests in France
A woman takes a snapshot of a looted store the day after a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Violent protests in France
A woman walks her dog past a looted store the day after a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Violent protests in France
Protesters run to leave the Republique square during a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Violent protests in France
A photographer lies injured during a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Violent protests in France
Bicycles burn during a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Violent protests in France
Police scuffle with protesters during a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Violent protests in France
The Republique plaza during a demonstration against rising living costs and in solidarity with students’ grievances in Lyon, France, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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Violent protests in France
Police detain a protester during a demonstration against rising living costs and students' grievances, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Violent protests in France
A protester wraps a French flag around them in front of the burning tourism office during a demonstration against rising living costs and in solidarity with students’ grievances in Lyon, France, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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Violent protests in France
Protesters confront police during a demonstration against rising living costs and in support of students’ grievances in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Violent protests in France
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Violent protests in France
A car burns at Place de La Republique during a protest against rising living costs in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Violent protests in France
A protester watches riot police next to a tag reading 'Police kill our children' during a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Violent protests in France
Protesters ransack a tourism office during a demonstration against rising living costs and in support of students' grievances in Lyon, France, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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Violent protests in France
A car burns at Republique square during a protest against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

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