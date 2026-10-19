France’s dilemma, then, is not simply whether it can afford its pensions. It is how to preserve retirement security without allowing the bill to crowd out the services on which working families depend. Cutting benefits can deepen insecurity among older people; raising taxes can weigh on workers and businesses; and delaying reform leaves future taxpayers with a larger bill. In a country where social protection is part of the national compact, the arithmetic is inseparable from politics. The government must persuade voters that reform is not an attempt to dismantle that compact, but a way to keep its promises from becoming impossible to honour.