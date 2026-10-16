France has begun military deployments under a support agreement with Saudi Arabia, but has not disclosed the assets involved.
The deployment aims to protect Yanbu and the East-West oil pipeline, a key alternative export route.
Britain and Italy have also provided military support amid regional instability and concerns over energy infrastructure and shipping routes.
France has begun putting its military support agreement with Saudi Arabia into operation to help protect the kingdom’s oil infrastructure and energy transport routes, the French Foreign Ministry said on Thursday (local time).
Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux confirmed that operational elements of the agreement were being implemented but declined to disclose which military assets had been sent.
The deployment follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement on September 24 that France would send troops, radar systems and air-defence equipment to protect Yanbu, a strategic Red Sea port and key outlet for Saudi oil exports.
The move comes amid growing security concerns over attacks on Saudi territory and energy infrastructure by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
France Focuses On Protecting Yanbu Energy Corridor
Yanbu is a key component of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline system, which allows crude oil to reach the Red Sea coast without passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
The route has gained strategic importance amid disruptions to energy transport across the region. Macron said the French deployment would be defensive, intended to protect critical infrastructure rather than draw France into the wider conflict.
The precise scale and timeline of the deployment remain unclear. Confavreux declined to provide details about the military resources being sent, while the French Foreign Ministry said operational arrangements were under way.
A statement from the French armed forces general staff, reported by Le Monde, said France’s regional commitment followed a strictly defensive approach focused on regional stability and the protection of its partners and interests.
The move follows a series of attacks attributed to the Houthis, who have targeted Saudi territory as fighting in the region has intensified. France condemned a Houthi attack on Riyadh airport earlier this month, saying civilians were among those affected and that a French national was injured. Paris reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia’s defence and called on the Houthis to stop their attacks.
European Countries Step Up Support For Saudi Arabia
France is not the only European country providing military assistance to Saudi Arabia. Britain has offered an RAF Voyager aerial-refuelling aircraft to support Saudi operations and has also provided air-defence equipment. Italy has supplied equipment including radar and anti-missile systems, while offering further technical assistance to help the kingdom counter aerial threats.
The European support comes as regional instability threatens energy infrastructure and shipping routes, raising concerns about global oil supplies and prices.
Yanbu’s importance has increased because it provides an alternative export route to the Strait of Hormuz, a major passage for global oil shipments. Protecting the port and associated pipeline infrastructure is therefore central to efforts to maintain energy flows.
France has not publicly specified how many personnel or which systems will be deployed, nor when they will become fully operational. The Foreign Ministry has said implementation is under way, while further technical details remain with the defence authorities.