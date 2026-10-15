Yemen’s Houthis Seek Chinese Missile Components As Regional Tensions Rise: Report

What Did The Report Find?

The report draws on information released by Yemeni government authorities in July, after officials intercepted two shipments containing suspected missile components. The consignments originated in China and were intended for Hodeidah, a port under Houthi control, according to the findings reported by CAR. The seized material included stabilising fin cores, rocket motor closures with nozzle attachments, rocket motor igniters and phenolic resin, which can be used to make heat shields for missiles.