Houthi ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones pose varied challenges to Saudi Arabia’s air defences.
Patriot and THAAD systems offer layered protection, but vast territory and limited interceptors strain defences.
Strikes on airports and oil facilities threaten aviation, energy infrastructure and regional stability.
A missile defence system is built around a promise: that an incoming threat can be detected, tracked and destroyed before it reaches its target. Saudi Arabia has invested billions of dollars in precisely that promise, acquiring advanced American systems designed to protect its cities, military installations and oil infrastructure.
Yet missiles and drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels have continued to threaten the kingdom, including its airports and energy facilities. The problem is not that Saudi Arabia lacks sophisticated defences. It is that modern warfare is making those defences increasingly difficult to sustain.
The Houthis, an Iran-backed armed group that controls much of northern Yemen, have developed an arsenal combining ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Their attacks have demonstrated how a country can possess advanced interception technology and still remain vulnerable to occasional strikes.
Saudi authorities have reported intercepting multiple incoming threats, but even a single projectile reaching a civilian airport or critical facility can produce consequences far beyond the physical damage.
A Mixed Arsenal Changes The Equation
Ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones present different challenges to air-defence operators. Ballistic missiles travel on a high-arching trajectory before descending towards their targets.
Cruise missiles fly through the atmosphere, while drones can be comparatively inexpensive and may remain airborne for extended periods. Defending against all three requires detection, tracking and interception capabilities suited to different kinds of threats.
The Houthis have used this variety to put pressure on Saudi defences. Al Jazeera reported that the group has combined missiles and drones in attacks, complicating the task of defending a large territory with numerous vulnerable sites.
The precise weapon responsible for every recent strike has not been publicly established. But the broader pattern illustrates the challenge facing defenders: intercepting one incoming threat does not guarantee that another, using a different weapon or flight profile, will also be stopped.
Iranian-origin technology is an important part of this story. The CSIS Missile Threat project says Iran has supplied the Houthis with increasingly advanced ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and long-range unmanned aerial systems since 2015.
United Nations experts have previously identified Iranian components and technological links in missiles used by the group. The Houthis also possess some domestic production and assembly capabilities, although the precise extent of their independent technological development remains contested.
Patriot And THAAD Cannot Be Everywhere
Saudi Arabia’s defences include the American-made Patriot system, which can engage aircraft, cruise missiles and certain ballistic missiles, depending on the interceptor used. The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, is designed to intercept ballistic missiles during the later stages of flight, including outside the atmosphere.
Together with other sensors and defensive systems, such platforms provide multiple opportunities to stop an incoming attack. They do not, however, create an impermeable shield.
One limitation is geography. Saudi Arabia is a large country, with airports, oil installations, military bases and population centres spread across a wide area. Protecting every potential target at all times would require substantial numbers of interceptors, radars and launch systems.
Security analysts cited by Al Jazeera have noted that even multilayered air defences can be penetrated occasionally, particularly when a country must protect a broad territory against repeated attacks.
The other limitation is ammunition. Patriot and THAAD interceptors are expensive, sophisticated weapons that cannot be replenished instantly. Reuters has reported that the wider conflict involving Iran has placed pressure on American and allied interceptor stocks, with several countries seeking additional supplies.
Every interception consumes ammunition that may be needed against a later attack. This creates a difficult calculation for military planners: how to preserve limited supplies without leaving important sites exposed. Publicly available information does not establish the precise number of Saudi interceptors remaining.
Airports, Oil And The Wider Regional Stakes
The consequences of a successful strike extend well beyond the immediate target. An attack on an airport can force flight suspensions, disrupt passenger movements and prompt airlines and foreign governments to reconsider operations.
Recent attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport have illustrated how threats to civilian aviation can disrupt travel and raise concerns about the safety of passengers and airport workers.
Oil infrastructure presents a different vulnerability. Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s most important oil producers, and attacks on refineries, processing facilities or pipelines can affect production, exports and market confidence.
In 2019, drone attacks claimed by the Houthis struck Saudi oil facilities, temporarily disrupting production. The incident demonstrated how relatively limited attacks could have consequences for a strategically important energy sector.
The regional implications are equally significant. Repeated attacks can draw Saudi Arabia deeper into the conflict in Yemen, increase demands for military assistance from its allies and heighten tensions with Iran.
They also threaten the security of maritime routes near the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which are important corridors for international trade and energy shipments. A prolonged confrontation would therefore have consequences extending beyond the Arabian Peninsula.
Saudi Arabia’s predicament reveals a central paradox of modern warfare: sophisticated defences can intercept many incoming weapons, but protecting every target indefinitely is another matter. The Houthis do not need to overwhelm every radar or destroy every interceptor to create disruption.
Occasional successful strikes can unsettle civilian life, threaten economic assets and force governments to spend more on defence. The contest is no longer simply about which side possesses the most advanced technology. It is also about endurance, resources and the ability to protect critical infrastructure over time.