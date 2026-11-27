More than 836,000 US utility customers lost power as the storm swept across the East Coast on Thursday
FlightAware reported 417 US-related cancellations and about 1,800 delays by Thursday afternoon
New York City officials postponed the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the first rescheduling due to severe weather
A powerful storm hit much of the US East Coast on Thursday, disrupting Thanksgiving travel, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of customers and forcing New York City officials to postpone the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Gusts reached 70 mph (112 kph), bringing down trees and power lines. Heavy rain also flooded coastal areas. More than 836,000 US utility customers were without power as of 4:06 p.m. ET (2106 GMT), according to poweroutage.us.
Flight disruptions also mounted through the day. FlightAware reported 417 US-related cancellations on Thursday and about 1,800 delays by Thursday afternoon. Officials also postponed Thursday's 100th edition of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as the storm swept across the region, marking the first time the event has been rescheduled due to severe weather.
Power Outages And Travel
The outages were spread across several states.
Poweroutage.us showed more than 174,000 outages in Virginia, 172,000 in Maryland and almost 170,000 in Pennsylvania. It also reported more than 117,000 outages in Missouri, over 91,000 in New Jersey, more than 20,000 in Delaware and nearly 16,000 in North Carolina.
Utilities and state authorities had warned that strong onshore winds and rain could trigger widespread power disruptions. Rain-soaked ground raised the risk of trees falling on power lines.
Winds stayed strong through the day.
The US National Weather Service reported or forecast gusts of 50 to 70 mph across parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and coastal New England. New York City Emergency Management reported winds reached 56 mph (90 kph) at LaGuardia Airport.
Air travel also took a hit.
By midday, about 1,700 flights to or from US destinations were delayed and more than 400 were cancelled, according to FlightAware. Major airports in the Washington and New York City areas were among the hardest hit.
Flooding And Parade
Coastal flooding spread to low-lying areas.
The National Weather Service said strong onshore winds, combined with king tides, were causing flooding in low-lying communities along parts of the East Coast. Heavy rain and high winds battered coastal areas as the storm moved north.
Forecasters also pointed to some relief. The weather service said conditions would gradually improve across the Mid-Atlantic overnight as the heaviest rain and strongest winds moved into New England. Even so, blustery conditions with gusts of 25-35 mph were expected across parts of the East Coast on Friday.
The storm also changed a holiday ritual.
Officials postponed Thursday's 100th edition of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Macy's pushed the parade to Saturday over concerns that the event's massive balloons could be dangerous in the wind-swept corridors between Manhattan's skyscrapers.
State Emergency Declarations
States also stepped up emergency measures.
All of New Jersey was under a state of emergency declared by Governor Mikie Sherrill on Wednesday night. Parts of New York were also under a state of emergency after a declaration by Governor Kathy Hochul.
Warnings covered a wide area.
As the storm tracked north, the weather service issued wind advisories from northern Georgia through much of the mid-Atlantic and into southern New England.
Snow And West Coast Flooding
The storm system also hit the central US.
A winter storm dumped heavy snow on parts of Missouri and Illinois. St. Louis recorded 7.3 inches (18.5 centimetres) of snowfall, while Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, recorded 14 inches.
The ice arena in Wentzville, Missouri, had a partial roof collapse early Thursday as heavy snow hit the city.
Flooding continued on the West Coast as well. Flooding continued along the Pacific coast on Thursday, with the National Weather Service saying high-tide-driven waves and strong winds were hitting shoreline communities. In California, record tides forced evacuations from Humboldt County in the far north to the San Francisco Bay Area and south to Ventura County near Los Angeles, while king tides kept rising along the West Coast.