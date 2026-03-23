Major Collision On New York's LaGuardia Runway, Flights Grounded, Reports Say 2 Killed

The plane, flying from Montreal, was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members.

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Outlook News Desk
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Visuals From LaGuardia Runway Collision
Visuals From LaGuardia Runway Photo: RYAN MURPHY
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • New York's LaGuardia Airport witnessed a flight ramming into a a Port Authority vehicle on Sunday.

  • The airport has been shut, with flights grounded until 2pm ET.

  • The pilot and co-pilot of the plane have reportedly been killed

Air Canada Express confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in a collision at New York's LaGuardia Airport overnight where the flight rammed into a a Port Authority vehicle on Sunday night.

Jazz Aviation LP, operating as Air Canada Express, issued a statement confirming the accident - that it was Flight 8646 flying from Montreal to LaGuardia, with the aircraft being a CRJ-900. T

The plane was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members

According to the NBC, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all departures to LaGuardia. There will be no flights into or out of New York's LaGuardia Airport today until 2 p.m. ET.

The FAA stated that the halt was due to an emergency and that there was a high probability of an extension.

The pilot and co-pilot of the plane have been killed, reported NBC while a Port Authority Police Department sergeant and officer had broken limbs and were stabilized at a hospital.

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Multiple videos taken circulating on social media show the jet with severe damage to the front of the aircraft.

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