Major Collision On New York's LaGuardia Runway, Flights Grounded, Reports Say 2 Killed

Summary of this article
New York's LaGuardia Airport witnessed a flight ramming into a a Port Authority vehicle on Sunday.
The airport has been shut, with flights grounded until 2pm ET.
The pilot and co-pilot of the plane have reportedly been killed
Air Canada Express confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in a collision at New York's LaGuardia Airport overnight where the flight rammed into a a Port Authority vehicle on Sunday night.
Jazz Aviation LP, operating as Air Canada Express, issued a statement confirming the accident - that it was Flight 8646 flying from Montreal to LaGuardia, with the aircraft being a CRJ-900. T
The plane was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members
According to the NBC, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all departures to LaGuardia. There will be no flights into or out of New York's LaGuardia Airport today until 2 p.m. ET.
The FAA stated that the halt was due to an emergency and that there was a high probability of an extension.
The pilot and co-pilot of the plane have been killed, reported NBC while a Port Authority Police Department sergeant and officer had broken limbs and were stabilized at a hospital.
Multiple videos taken circulating on social media show the jet with severe damage to the front of the aircraft.