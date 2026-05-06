Hailstorm Havoc In Delhi: 500+ Flights Delayed, Diversions At IGI Airport

Sudden rain and hail disrupt flight operations; IMD flags thundery activity before temperatures rise again

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Delhi airport
Representational Image Photo: | File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rain and hail disrupted operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, delaying 500+ flights

  • 10 flights cancelled, 5 diverted; Middle East disruptions added to chaos

  • IMD forecasts brief thundery activity before temperatures rise again

Over 500 flights have been delayed, and multiple more have been diverted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday. Heavy rain and hail on the flight paths disrupted flight paths.

As per news reports, adverse weather conditions made it difficult to operate flights and adhere to the planned schedule. According to the Hindustan Times, over 500 flights were delays and multiple others diverted on 5 May amid India Meteorological Department's (IMD) orange alert.

According to flight data, at least 10 flights were cancelled—largely those operating to and from the Middle East amid a recent drone-linked attack—while five were diverted to nearby airports. The hailstorm, which hit areas around Dwarka, Palam and Najafgarh, led to operational challenges, with average delays stretching up to 30 minutes for both arrivals and departures.

Airport authorities issued an advisory, cautioning passengers about possible disruptions and urging them to check flight schedules. “Flight operations may be impacted due to a hailstorm near Delhi airport,” the airport said in a post on X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather activity was driven by a prevailing western disturbance. While no colour-coded alert has been issued for Wednesday, the IMD has forecast thundery development towards late evening. The system is expected to withdraw by Thursday, after which temperatures are likely to rise again.

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Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6°C on Tuesday, and the IMD has projected a gradual increase, with mercury levels possibly touching 40°C by Sunday.

Rainfall data showed 4.6 mm at Safdarjung, while Palam recorded 9.8 mm and Najafgarh 6.5 mm through the day, reflecting uneven but intense precipitation across the city.

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