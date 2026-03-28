Emergency at Delhi IGI Airport as IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Scare

Summary of this article
Flight 6E 579 declared an emergency at 10.39 am following an engine failure-like situation.
The aircraft landed safely around 10.59 am with all 161 passengers unharmed.
Authorities, including Delhi Police and Fire Department, confirmed safe evacuation and response.
An IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam to Delhi made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday after a reported engine malfunction.
A full emergency was declared at 10.39 am. The aircraft, operating as flight 6E 579, landed safely around 10.59 am, according to flight tracking data.
Delhi Police said the plane experienced an “engine failure-like situation” mid-air. All 161 passengers on board are safe and have deboarded.
The Fire Department received a call at 10.53 am and confirmed the aircraft had landed safely.
Further details are awaited.