Indigo Issues Statement After Full Emergency Declared At IGI Airport And Safe Landing of Flight From Vishakhapatnam

IndiGo flight 6E579 from Visakhapatnam declares full emergency due to suspected engine failure; aircraft with 161 passengers touches down safely at Delhi’s Runway 28 with no injuries reported

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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Indigo plane engine fails mid-air, lands safely
Indigo plane engine fails mid-air, lands safely
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • A full emergency was declared at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday morning after IndiGo flight 6E579 reported an “engine failure-like situation” mid-air while en route from Visakhapatnam to Delhi.

  • The Airbus aircraft, carrying 161 passengers and crew, landed safely around 10:59–11:00 am on Runway 28; emergency services including fire tenders were on standby, but the plane touched down without incident.

  • All passengers were evacuated safely with no injuries or damage reported

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was placed on high alert on Saturday morning after an IndiGo flight arriving from Visakhapatnam experienced a mid-air engine scare, prompting authorities to declare a full emergency.

The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E579, which declared an emergency at approximately 10:39 am following a suspected engine malfunction. The aircraft was operating with what sources described as an “engine failure-like situation,” leading to immediate activation of emergency protocols at the airport, particularly on Runway 28.

According to an Indigo statement "A technical snag was detected shortly before landing on IndiGo flight 6E 579 operating from Visakhapatnam to Delhi on 28 March 2026. As a precautionary step and in accordance with the standard operating procedure, the pilots requested for priority landing and the aircraft arrived safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. All relevant authorities were promptly informed and the aircraft is undergoing necessary checks and maintenance."

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Despite the technical issue, the pilots successfully managed the situation and brought the plane to a safe landing around 10:59 am. The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 10:53 am and rushed fire tenders and emergency vehicles to the runway as a precautionary measure. However, by the time they arrived, the aircraft had already landed safely.

According to officials, all 161 passengers and crew members on board were evacuated without any injuries. No damage to the aircraft was immediately reported. Delhi Police confirmed the “engine failure-like situation” while praising the swift response that prevented any untoward incident.

Airport operations returned to normal shortly after the safe landing, with minimal disruption reported. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is likely to initiate a routine investigation into the cause of the engine issue as per standard procedure.

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