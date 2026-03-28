Indigo Issues Statement After Full Emergency Declared At IGI Airport And Safe Landing of Flight From Vishakhapatnam

According to an Indigo statement "A technical snag was detected shortly before landing on IndiGo flight 6E 579 operating from Visakhapatnam to Delhi on 28 March 2026. As a precautionary step and in accordance with the standard operating procedure, the pilots requested for priority landing and the aircraft arrived safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. All relevant authorities were promptly informed and the aircraft is undergoing necessary checks and maintenance."