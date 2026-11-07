Yemen's government and Houthis trade blame over market attack.
Both sides report dozens of civilian casualties in Taiz.
Fresh fighting comes amid a government offensive against rebels.
Yemen’s government forces and Houthi rebels have accused each other of carrying out an attack on al-Hadara market in Taiz governorate, which both sides say left dozens of people dead and injured.
The two sides offered conflicting accounts of Friday’s attack. Colonel Majed al-Nazili, spokesperson for Yemen’s government forces, said Houthi rebels had fired ballistic missiles at the market, leaving dozens of civilians dead or injured. He described the strike as a “war crime” and demanded that those responsible be held accountable, according to Al Jazeera.
The Houthis rejected the accusation and blamed Saudi Arabia, a key supporter of Yemen’s internationally recognised government. They said three Saudi air strikes hit the market, killing at least 30 civilians and wounding eight others.
The Houthi-controlled Ministry of Health and Environment in Sanaa condemned the alleged Saudi attack as a “horrific crime”. It also called for an independent international investigation into what it described as Riyadh’s “systematic targeting” of civilians.
Yemen’s military said its forces made fresh territorial gains in Taiz governorate on Friday, taking control of several locations previously held by the Houthis. These included al-Nidani village, Shaab al-Sarari, much of the Sanamat area and Ribat al-Qarn in Dhi al-Barh. The army also said it had surrounded the entrances to al-Sarari.
The Houthis hold large parts of Taiz governorate, while the city of Taiz remains under government control. However, the rebel group has maintained a siege on the city for 30 days, affecting hundreds of thousands of residents.
United Nations Has Raised Concerns
The United Nations has repeatedly raised concerns about the worsening humanitarian situation in Taiz, warning that food and medical supplies are running dangerously low.
Yemen’s internationally recognised government began Operation Dawn of Yemen on October 5, aiming to retake areas controlled by Houthi fighters.
Since the offensive began, Houthi missile attacks have continued to threaten both government-held parts of Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
Yemen’s four-year period of relative calm ended this year after Iran sent a plane carrying a Houthi delegation to Sanaa.
On July 13, 2026, the Saudi-led coalition and Yemeni government forces fired five munitions at the runway of Sanaa International Airport to stop the Iranian plane from landing.
The Houthis responded by announcing a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia and launching attacks on its territory and ships. They later took control of large parts of Yemen’s Red Sea coast after fighting forces backed by Riyadh.