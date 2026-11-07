According to EL PAÍS, the LZB system experienced a failure at around 8:30 am on October 28, bringing trains travelling along an affected stretch of more than 63 kilometres to a halt. At around 8:36 am, the control centre authorised the Renfe train to resume its journey. The Iryo train's driver contacted the control centre at 8:41 am and again at 8:48 am to report that the train remained stationary. At 8:53 am, the Renfe train struck the stationary Iryo train.