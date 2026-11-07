Gurnoor Brar Enters Elite Company With His Four Wickets In 2nd ODI Vs New Zealand

Gurnoor Brar spearheaded India's bowling attack with a brilliant figures of 4 for 30 in his 10 overs
The pacer recorded the second-best bowling figures by an Indian fast bowler in New Zealand
Brar dismissed key batters, including Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, captain Mitchell Santner, and Nathan Smith
India's right-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar showcased an outstanding individual performance against New Zealand during the second ODI on Saturday, November 7.
He scalped four crucial wickets to put India in a dominant position in the match, bundling New Zealand out for a mere 134 in 41 overs. Brar conceded just 30 runs in his 10-over spell and entered an elite list of Indian pacers.
His bowling figures rank as the second-best among Indian pacers in New Zealand, trailing only Javagal Srinath, who claimed four wickets for 23 runs in Auckland in 2003.
Srinath also holds third place with figures of 4/52 in Napier in 1995.
Gurnoor Brar dismissed Tom Latham (7), Glenn Phillips (0), Mitchell Santner (31), and Nathan Smith (3) to dismantle the Kiwi middle order. Brar showcased his skills by executing precise yorkers while also sledging Daryl Mitchell to get under his skin.
Best ODI figures for an Indian pacer in New Zealand
4/23 J Srinath Auckland 2003
4/30 Gurnoor Brar Wellington 2026
4/52 J Srinath Napier 1995
4/55 Mohd Shami Napier 2014
4/70 Arshdeep Singh Auckland 2026
What Happened in New Zealand's Innings?
New Zealand endured a dismal batting collapse, getting bundled out for a meager 134 runs in 41 overs. Gurnoor Brar spearheaded the bowling attack with an exceptional spell, finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 30 in his 10 overs.
Solid support came from Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj, and Axar Patel, who picked up two wickets each to dismantle the lineup. Daryl Mitchell offered solitary resistance with a dogged 55 off 104 deliveries, alongside captain Mitchell Santner’s 31-run knock.
Aside from the pair, the rest of the batting order crumbled under tight bowling pressure, with single-digit contributions from players like Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham as New Zealand folded entirely.