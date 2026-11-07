Gurnoor brar four wickets india vs new zealand 2nd odi wellington ind vs nz

Gurnoor Brar Enters Elite Company With His Four Wickets In 2nd ODI Vs New Zealand

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 7 November 2026 12:54 pm

Right-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar delivered a sensational spell of 4 for 30 to bundle out New Zealand for just 134, entering an elite list of Indian fast bowlers with the second-best bowling figures on Kiwi soil behind legendary Javagal Srinath

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 7 November 2026 12:54 pm

Gurnoo Brar took four wickets during the 2nd ODI against New Zealand | Photo: X/BCCI