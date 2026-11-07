Gurnoor Brar Enters Elite Company With His Four Wickets In 2nd ODI Vs New Zealand

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Right-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar delivered a sensational spell of 4 for 30 to bundle out New Zealand for just 134, entering an elite list of Indian fast bowlers with the second-best bowling figures on Kiwi soil behind legendary Javagal Srinath

image Prefer on Google
Gurnoo Brar took four wickets during the 2nd ODI against New Zealand
Gurnoo Brar took four wickets during the 2nd ODI against New Zealand | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Gurnoor Brar spearheaded India's bowling attack with a brilliant figures of 4 for 30 in his 10 overs

  • The pacer recorded the second-best bowling figures by an Indian fast bowler in New Zealand

  • Brar dismissed key batters, including Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, captain Mitchell Santner, and Nathan Smith

India's right-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar showcased an outstanding individual performance against New Zealand during the second ODI on Saturday, November 7.

He scalped four crucial wickets to put India in a dominant position in the match, bundling New Zealand out for a mere 134 in 41 overs. Brar conceded just 30 runs in his 10-over spell and entered an elite list of Indian pacers.

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI

His bowling figures rank as the second-best among Indian pacers in New Zealand, trailing only Javagal Srinath, who claimed four wickets for 23 runs in Auckland in 2003.

Srinath also holds third place with figures of 4/52 in Napier in 1995.

Gurnoor Brar dismissed Tom Latham (7), Glenn Phillips (0), Mitchell Santner (31), and Nathan Smith (3) to dismantle the Kiwi middle order. Brar showcased his skills by executing precise yorkers while also sledging Daryl Mitchell to get under his skin.

Best ODI figures for an Indian pacer in New Zealand

  • 4/23 J Srinath Auckland 2003

  • 4/30 Gurnoor Brar Wellington 2026

  • 4/52 J Srinath Napier 1995

  • 4/55 Mohd Shami Napier 2014

  • 4/70 Arshdeep Singh Auckland 2026

Related Content
India take 2-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the second ODI by 4 runs via DLS method - | Photo: X/BCCI
Gurnoor Brar celebrating after dismissing Blair Tickner (Left Image). Gurnoor and Tickner sledging each other during the 1st ODI (Right Image) - | Photo: X/@BCCI, Sonyliv (Screengrab)
Alleged leaked chats and images of India pacer - | Photo: X
Arshdeep Singh - | Photo: X/@BCCI
'He Should Have Played': Former India Coach Slams Selectors As Mohammed Shami Retires From Tests After Repeated Snubs

By Outlook Sports Desk

What Happened in New Zealand's Innings?

New Zealand endured a dismal batting collapse, getting bundled out for a meager 134 runs in 41 overs. Gurnoor Brar spearheaded the bowling attack with an exceptional spell, finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 30 in his 10 overs.

Solid support came from Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj, and Axar Patel, who picked up two wickets each to dismantle the lineup. Daryl Mitchell offered solitary resistance with a dogged 55 off 104 deliveries, alongside captain Mitchell Santner’s 31-run knock.

Aside from the pair, the rest of the batting order crumbled under tight bowling pressure, with single-digit contributions from players like Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham as New Zealand folded entirely.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories