The US has warned of security risks in Saudi Arabia amid escalating missile and drone attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi movement.
Washington has restricted the movement of diplomatic personnel, while airport disruptions and possible airspace closures remain concerns.
Regional diplomatic talks are continuing as Saudi Arabia and its partners seek to contain the widening conflict.
The United States on Tuesday warned of continuing security risks in Saudi Arabia amid escalating missile and drone attacks attributed to Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement, as Washington restricts the movement of its diplomatic personnel and urges American citizens to exercise caution while travelling through the kingdom.
The US State Department has ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia, effective October 23, citing safety concerns. The US Mission has also warned of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures and flight disruptions, following hostilities that have affected civilian aviation and critical infrastructure.
Missile And Drone Attacks Raise Security Concerns
The latest escalation continued on Tuesday, October 27, when the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles and four drones launched towards Saudi Arabia’s eastern and southern regions. Saudi Civil Defense issued early-warning alerts for possible hostile threats in the Eastern Region and Kharj governorate before confirming that the danger had passed. The reported interceptions came amid intensifying hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.
The US State Department’s October 23 travel advisory raised Saudi Arabia’s status to Level 3, urging Americans to reconsider travel. It cited the risk of drone and missile attacks targeting American interests, armed conflict and terrorism. The advisory said Iranian-supported Houthi forces had attacked civilian airports and other critical infrastructure, causing casualties and severe travel disruptions, and warned that hostilities could spread beyond the immediate conflict zone.
The US Mission has imposed additional restrictions on American government personnel. Employees require special authorisation to use airports in Saudi Arabia and face limits on travel near the Yemen border and to several cities and provinces, including Qatif, Taif, Yanbu, Jizan, Asir and Najran. The measures reflect Washington’s assessment of the risks facing its personnel as attacks and regional tensions continue.
Airports Face Disruption As Regional Tensions Deepen
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh partially resumed operations on October 25, allowing domestic services and some international flights operated by Saudi carriers, according to an earlier US Mission alert. Some flights normally based in Riyadh were operating from Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim. Airports in Jeddah and Dammam remained operational, although delays and cancellations were reported. The mission advised American travellers to check flight status directly with airlines and airports before travelling.
The security situation has unfolded alongside broader diplomatic efforts to contain the regional conflict. Delegations from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey met Iranian officials in Tehran on October 26 to discuss regional cooperation and security, according to the Associated Press. The talks came as renewed fighting involving Iran, Israel, the United States and the Houthis raised concerns about a wider escalation across the Middle East.
The US Mission has urged American citizens in Saudi Arabia to remain alert to official security announcements and prepare for possible changes to air travel. Travellers have been advised to confirm flights with carriers and monitor local alerts as the situation evolves.