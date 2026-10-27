Missile And Drone Attacks Raise Security Concerns

The latest escalation continued on Tuesday, October 27, when the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles and four drones launched towards Saudi Arabia’s eastern and southern regions. Saudi Civil Defense issued early-warning alerts for possible hostile threats in the Eastern Region and Kharj governorate before confirming that the danger had passed. The reported interceptions came amid intensifying hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.