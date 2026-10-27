Kashmiri Pandit Activist Arrested For Allegedly Altering Terror Threats; Groups Seek Fair Probe

Police arrested Kashmiri Pandit activist Rakesh Handoo from Faridabad on October 17.
He allegedly altered and circulated terror threats to falsely identify an employee as a target.
Investigators seized phones and online material; forensic and technical reports remain pending.
Kashmiri Pandit activist Rakesh Handoo was arrested for allegedly altering and circulating online terror threats to government employees, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
Handoo, also known as Bunty, was arrested from his home in Faridabad, Haryana, on October 17 in connection with a FIR registered at Baramulla police station. The case invokes Sections 66F and 84C of the Information Technology Act, including the provision dealing with cyberterrorism.
Police began investigating following a complaint by Rohit Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit employee posted in Baramulla under the Prime Minister’s special employment package.
Police Allege Threat Material Was Altered
Investigators alleged that Handoo manipulated material purportedly issued by the militant groups Soldiers of Resistance and United Liberation Council before repeatedly sharing it on X.
“The accused allegedly manipulated and repeatedly circulated terror-related threat material, purportedly issued by Soldier of Resistance/United Liberation Council, on X, falsely projecting complainant Rohit Raina as the intended target by altering the original identifying details. The circulation allegedly created serious apprehension regarding the complainant's safety,” police said.
Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar told NDTV that Baramulla police had obtained substantial evidence against Handoo and sent a team to arrest him.
Police said investigators had collected eight social media posts and documentary evidence, recorded witness statements and obtained call detail records. Two mobile phones were seized, and details of Handoo’s X account were obtained for technical examination.
According to police, Handoo did not join the investigation despite three notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Investigators subsequently obtained an arrest warrant from the competent court.
“Offences under Sections 66F and 84C IT Act have been found prima facie established during investigation. FSL and technical analysis reports are awaited. Further investigation is underway,” police said.
Pandit Leaders Seek Fair Hearing
Kashmiri Pandit leader and Lok Janshakti Party member Sanjay Saraf called the arrest unfortunate and sought a review of the charges.
“He was arrested from his Faridabad residence. It's not good for the community which has suffered due to terrorism, and now a community activist has been booked under cyber terrorism,” Saraf said.
He described Handoo as an activist who had worked for the community for decades, saying supporters remembered his assistance to the Army during the 1990s.
“No one should be denied fairness, dignity, or justice. A person's past contributions and commitment to the community deserve consideration, while the law must be allowed to take its course,” Saraf said.
Sanjay Sapru also defended Handoo’s record and criticised coverage that, he alleged, had not adequately examined the complaint or sought the family’s account.
“We believe in the rule of law. Let the court decide. But give him a fair hearing, not a media trial,” Sapru said.
Another community member, Vicky Pandita, urged an impartial examination of the allegations. “No one should be declared guilty before the law takes its course,” he said.
BJP leader Sheikh Khalid Jehangir, meanwhile, welcomed the police action.
“Huge development! Anyone promoting, glorifying or facilitating terrorism must face strict legal action,” he wrote on X, adding: “Zero tolerance, decisive action and no impunity.”
Threats Had Unsettled Employees In The Valley
The case follows the circulation of purported militant threat letters in August that named Kashmiri Pandit employees and included their contact details. The messages prompted fears among employees recruited under the Prime Minister’s special employment scheme.
Following the threats, affected employees were allowed to remain away from their workplaces for nearly three weeks.
Around 6,000 Kashmiri Pandits have received government jobs under the employment package, rolled out in 2010 to facilitate the return and rehabilitation of people displaced from the Valley after militancy erupted in 1990.
Targeted killings in 2022 triggered months of protests by package employees seeking transfers to Jammu. The government did not accept that demand but moved employees to locations considered safer in Srinagar and other major towns.
Threat letters and attacks on migrant workers in July and August were also followed by a security crackdown in which more than 3,000 suspects were detained. Police described those detained as suspected overground workers, a term used for people accused of covertly supporting militants.
Handoo had previously contested the 2008 Assembly election from Srinagar’s Hazratbal constituency against National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah but lost.