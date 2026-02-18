Security Forces Neutralise IED Planted By Terrorists On Srinagar-Baramulla Highway

Security forces spotted suspicious briefcase at Narbal around 7 am and cordoned off area.
Traffic halted temporarily as bomb disposal squad was summoned to site.
IED destroyed safely after sanitising surroundings, with no damage reported.
Security forces neutralised an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by terrorists on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, officials said.
According to PTI, the device was discovered inside a briefcase left by the roadside at Narbal along the highway at around 7 am. PTI reported that security forces immediately spotted the suspicious object and took prompt action.
The area was quickly cordoned off and traffic on the busy highway was halted temporarily while a bomb disposal squad was called to the location.
PTI reported that after sanitising the surroundings, the bomb disposal team successfully destroyed the IED, ensuring no damage occurred to people or property.
Officials confirmed that the operation was carried out without any untoward incident. The incident highlights ongoing security concerns on major routes in the region.
(With inputs from PTI)