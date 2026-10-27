Kerala Police will introduce a new digital dashboard to track and monitor the status of FIR registrations.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced the initiative to boost departmental transparency and accountability.
A public-facing tracking system is also being developed so citizens can follow action taken on their complaints.
Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said the government would introduce a dashboard in the first week of November to monitor the registration of FIRs at police stations.
Replying to a query by CPI(M) MLA K N Balagopal in the Assembly, Chennithala said the dashboard would enable the Home Minister's Office to track the number of FIRs registered each day and monitor the action taken on complaints received by the police.
"A dashboard to monitor FIR registration at every police station is set to be launched in the first week of November. This will enable the Home Minister's Office to find out how many FIRs are registered each day," he said.
The minister said the police needed to adapt to the changing digital environment and that training was being provided to equip the force for the new era.
"The police are an institution that has been functioning within certain age-old systems. We need to transform the police into a digitally equipped force suited to the new era, and training is being provided in this regard," he said.
Balagopal had raised concerns that the police often failed to take complaints involving blackmail, fake news and other such practices seriously enough to register cases or conduct proper investigations.
He asked whether the government would issue strict directions to ensure that cases were registered and investigated and whether a special approach would be adopted to tackle such offences.
Chennithala said the government was also developing a system through which the public could track the action taken on complaints. He said efforts were underway to improve the police force's digital capabilities using funds provided by the Centre for modernisation.
"We are trying to make the police more digitally equipped by utilising funds provided by the central government for modernisation. This includes providing training, equipment and the necessary infrastructure," he said.
The minister also pointed out that many such problems were linked to financial complaints.