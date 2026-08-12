J&K SIA Searches Nine Places In 1990 Kashmiri Pandit Killing Probe

The SIA searched nine locations in Anantnag and Jammu as part of the decades-old murder investigation.
Sarwanand Koul Premi and his son Virender Koul were abducted by terrorists on April 29, 1990.
Their bodies were recovered two days later, with the case among those reopened for fresh investigation.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at nine locations across the Union Territory in connection with the 1990 abduction and killing of Kashmiri Pandit writer and social worker Sarwanand Koul Premi and his son Virender Koul, officials said.
The searches in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and Jammu’s Bagh-e-Bahu area are part of a renewed investigation into the 36-year-old double murder. The New Indian Express reported that the operation was still underway when the latest reports were received, with further details on the searches and their outcome awaited.
Premi and his son, residents of Soaf Shali in Kokernag, Anantnag district, were abducted by terrorists on April 29, 1990. Their bodies were recovered on May 1, 1990, following which an FIR was registered at the Dooru police station.
According to The New Indian Express, one of the searches was conducted early Wednesday morning at Shahbaaz Colony in the Bagh-e-Bahu area of Jammu. The SIA also carried out searches at multiple locations across Anantnag as part of the probe.
Officials said the raids mark a significant development in the long-running investigation, as the SIA intensifies efforts to uncover the circumstances surrounding the killings and bring the probe to a decisive end.
The case is among several investigations into the killings of members of the minority community that have been reopened for fresh investigation in recent years and handed over to the SIA, officials said.
The New Indian Express reported that details about the other locations searched and the findings of Wednesday’s operation are yet to emerge.