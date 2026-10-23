A Vanity Fair excerpt from a forthcoming book alleges that Dutch intelligence accessed Jared Kushner’s phone and found information about two financial accounts linked to Gulf leaders.
The report describes alleged links to UAE and Saudi interests, but does not establish that Kushner personally owned the accounts or received the funds.
Kushner and his attorney have rejected the allegations, while the report has renewed questions about potential conflicts of interest involving his Middle East business and diplomatic connections.
A report based on a forthcoming book has alleged that Dutch intelligence officials gained access to US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s phone and uncovered information about secret financial arrangements linked to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel during Trump’s first administration.
The allegations, published in an excerpt from journalist Matthew Cole’s book in Vanity Fair, describe two bank accounts that reportedly received hundreds of millions of dollars and were allegedly connected to Gulf leaders’ foreign policy objectives. Kushner has strongly denied the claims, calling them fabrications unsupported by verifiable evidence.
What Does the Report Claim About Kushner’s Phone?
According to the Vanity Fair excerpt, Dutch intelligence agency MIVD monitored Kushner’s iPhone after a Russian hacker reportedly became an informant. The report alleges that intelligence officials discovered Kushner had access to a UAE-linked bank account, codenamed Alpha, which held more than $700 million, much of it reportedly transferred from a bank in Azerbaijan. The account was allegedly associated with the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, a UAE government-linked charity, and overseen by UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The report does not establish that Kushner personally owned the account or that the money was transferred to him for his personal use.
The report also alleges that a second account, codenamed Beta, held approximately $1 billion and was linked to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with alleged involvement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the account in the book excerpt, the arrangements were discussed as a possible means of supporting foreign policy initiatives during Trump’s first term. The reported plans did not necessarily translate into completed transactions, and the allegations have not been independently established as findings of wrongdoing.
How Has Kushner Responded, And Why Does It Matter?
Kushner rejected the allegations in a statement posted on X, arguing that the report contained no bank statements, wire transfer records, account numbers or transaction dates to substantiate its claims. He said he had been subjected to extensive scrutiny, including congressional and special counsel investigations, and that the alleged events had never occurred. His attorney, Chad Mizelle, also described the claims as categorically false and said legal options remained open.
The allegations have renewed scrutiny of the overlap between Kushner’s diplomatic role and his private investment interests in the Middle East. His firm, Affinity Partners, has received substantial investment from Gulf-backed funds, including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Critics have questioned whether such financial relationships could create potential conflicts of interest when Kushner participates in diplomatic negotiations. The White House has maintained that his advisory work is conducted in compliance with the law. The latest allegations remain disputed and should not be treated as proven financial misconduct.