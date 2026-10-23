What Does the Report Claim About Kushner’s Phone?

According to the Vanity Fair excerpt, Dutch intelligence agency MIVD monitored Kushner’s iPhone after a Russian hacker reportedly became an informant. The report alleges that intelligence officials discovered Kushner had access to a UAE-linked bank account, codenamed Alpha, which held more than $700 million, much of it reportedly transferred from a bank in Azerbaijan. The account was allegedly associated with the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, a UAE government-linked charity, and overseen by UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The report does not establish that Kushner personally owned the account or that the money was transferred to him for his personal use.