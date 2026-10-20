UK To Deploy Typhoon Jets To Defend Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Attacks

UK WILL deploy RAF Typhoon jets to help defend Saudi Arabia.
Britain will focus on protecting Saudi airspace from Houthi attacks.
The move comes amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Houthis.
The United Kingdom has announced that it will use Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets to help Saudi Arabia against the attacks of Yemen’s Houthis.
The UK Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that its Typhoon fighter jets would be deployed only for “defensive” missions and would not attack the Iranian-backed armed group.
The ministry added that Britain would also extend its air-to-air refuelling support for Saudi Arabia’s air operations, according to Al Jazeera.
Wes Streeting, the Secretary of State for Defence, said in a statement, "The continuing attacks from the Houthis on our ally Saudi Arabia are absolutely despicable. The targeting of the airport in Riyadh in particular shows the lengths the Houthis are going to escalate the situation in the region."
He further added, "That’s why today I have approved further UK military support. RAF Typhoons will fly defensive air missions to help protect Saudi airspace from drones and missiles."
The announcement comes as clashes intensify between Yemen’s internationally recognised government, backed by Saudi Arabia, and the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, meaning “Supporters of God” in Arabic.
The announcement was made after a meeting between Streeting and his US counterpart, Pete Hegseth, at the Pentagon a few days earlier. Their discussions covered several issues, including how to respond to the Houthis’ escalating attacks.
The UK and Saudi Arabia have maintained close military ties for years. As part of this partnership, BAE Systems supplied Riyadh with 72 Typhoon fighter jets under a deal initially valued at £4.4 billion.
Saudi Arabia has also been in talks to purchase another 48 aircraft, but negotiations have continued for years without a final agreement, according to the Guardian.
Reason Behind The Conflict Between Houthis and Saudi Arabia
The Houthis have launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, targeting oil facilities and Riyadh’s main airport. In response, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s government has carried out airstrikes on Houthi positions.
The four-year period of reduced tensions in Yemen came to an end this year after Iran sent a plane carrying a Houthi delegation to Sanaa.
On July 13, 2026, the Saudi-led coalition and Yemeni government forces fired five munitions at Sanaa International Airport’s runway, preventing the Iranian aircraft from landing.
The Houthis responded by announcing a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia and launching attacks on Saudi territory and shipping. They later captured significant territory along Yemen’s Red Sea coast following clashes with forces backed by Riyadh.