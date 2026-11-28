Here the claims collide. Iran says ports work, the enemy is begging to pass and Iran's escorts are getting through. Trump says nothing Iranian passes and oil flows freely. Both can be partly true. Iran can keep its ports open for some trade while the US stops most of its tankers, and the strait can carry more oil for others even as Iran's own exports are squeezed. This is my reading, not either side's statement. No independent shipping data in these reports settles it.