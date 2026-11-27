Araghchi questions Iran's alleged role in the Kuwait drone attack
Two Italian technicians working for Rheinmetall died in the incident
Von der Leyen seeks increased pressure on Tehran
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has raised doubts over Tehran's alleged role in a deadly drone attack in Kuwait that claimed the lives of two Italian nationals, indicating that it could be a bid to trigger a wider conflict.
Calling the episode suspicious, Araghchi said it appeared to be a "precooked recipe for war". He had also conveyed his condolences over the deaths to his counterparts in Italy and Kuwait, he said. The minister further offered Iran's help in establishing what happened.
"We stand ready to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to determine the cause of the incident," he wrote on X.
Tehran has denied any responsibility. Armed forces spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi said the country had carried out no military or offensive operations, while the Iranian embassy in Rome rejected the allegation that it was behind the purported strike on a military facility in Kuwait.
Kuwait's military, however, termed it "heinous Iranian aggression" and confirmed the deaths. It said several Iranian drones had been spotted and intercepted, but falling shrapnel left four people injured, among them two Italians, a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani.
The two Italian technicians worked for German defence manufacturer Rheinmetall and were providing maintenance and technical support for air defence systems used by the Kuwaiti armed forces. Expressing deep sorrow, the company said its employees had died in the line of professional duty.
Italy's foreign minister reportedly said investigations showed that the drone used in the attack was made in Iran. Groups backed by Tehran were known to carry out attacks across the region, the minister added.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her sympathies to the bereaved. "I express my deepest sorrow and extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims' families," she said.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sought greater pressure on Tehran. Writing on social media, she said, "We must step up pressure on Iran to put an end to these unacceptable attacks against its [neighbours] and our partners in the Gulf."
Strike On Saudi Refinery
Separately, an aerial projectile hit the Jazan oil refinery in Saudi Arabia, sparking a fire and temporarily halting operations. A Nepalese worker was killed and several others were injured, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Jazan, on the country's Red Sea coast, is home to a massive refining and petrochemical complex.
The developments come at a time when exchanges between the US and Iran are intensifying and negotiations remain stalled, fuelling fears of a broader conflict in the region.