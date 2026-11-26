Araghchi accuses Israel of pushing Washington towards another war.
Iran rejects Israeli claims about its chemical weapons programme.
Tehran also seeks UN oversight of military AI use.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Israel of trying to draw the United States into another conflict by making claims about Tehran's alleged chemical weapons programme.
The remarks came after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of developing chemical weapons, though he said Tehran had not yet gained the ability to use them against Israel. Katz also warned that Israel would not allow Iran to acquire that capability.
Rejecting the allegations, Araghchi said Israel was making the claims to influence Washington and push it towards another war against Iran.
In a post on X on Wednesday, the Iranian foreign minister wrote: “This warmonger shamelessly accuses Iran... of developing and concealing such heinous weapons in pharmaceutical factories. The objective is audacious: to deceive the US into fighting yet another war on its behalf.”
Iran Wants UN To Regulate Military AI After Alleging US Used It In Strikes
Iran has called for greater UN oversight of the military use of artificial intelligence, accusing the United States of relying on the technology to carry out deadly strikes during the war.
Iran's UN Ambassador Gholamhossein Darzi raised the issue at a Security Council meeting on Tuesday. He alleged that US forces used advanced AI systems to select targets, determine their priority and obtain the coordinates needed to carry out attacks on Iran.
Darzi said the use of sophisticated technology and the involvement of private companies did not exempt Washington or Israel from responsibility for violations of international law.
“Neither advanced technology nor the involvement of private companies can shield the United States or the Israeli regime from accountability for flagrant violations of their obligations under international law,” he said.
He also warned that the growing role of artificial intelligence in warfare, including in the conflict involving Iran, raised serious concerns. Darzi called for the United Nations to establish a framework to regulate the military use of the technology.