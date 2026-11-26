Israel parliament takes first step towards October 7 probe.
Netanyahu opposes independent inquiry, calls bill political elimination.
Opposition leader Eisenkot promises truth for attack victims.
Israel's opposition-led parliament has given its first approval to an independent investigation into the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Wednesday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes the probe, while his political rivals have promised to launch one as they seek to remove him from power.
Wednesday's vote was only the first of four stages required to pass the law setting up a state commission to investigate the failures that led to the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, the deadliest day in Israel's history.
Netanyahu continues to work as a caretaker PM after his coalition lost its parliamentary majority in an election last month.
Responding to the bill in a televised address, Netanyahu called it "a tool for political elimination" and compared it to measures used in Iran and several dictatorships, Reuters reported. "There's nothing like that in any democracy," he said.
In a separate vote, lawmakers backed a bill that would limit how long a prime minister can remain in office. It would also prevent anyone facing criminal charges from serving as prime minister. The proposed changes appear to target Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, who is facing corruption charges that he denies.
Opposition parties have taken control of the parliamentary agenda. However, Gadi Eisenkot, whom Israel's president has asked to form a new government, has yet to secure enough support to build a coalition and remove Netanyahu from office.
Gadi Eisenkot Vows To Unveil Truth
In a post on social media, Gadi Eisenkot said the investigation would help establish the truth and prevent a similar disaster in the future.
"For the bereaved families, for the survivors of captivity and those who did not return to us alive, we will uncover the truth and take every step to prevent the next disaster," he said.
Eisenkot's opposition bloc secured support from parties representing Israel's Arab minority to pass the bill. A total of 65 lawmakers voted in favour, while 50 opposed it.
Netanyahu has rejected the idea of an independent investigation. He has instead called for a government-backed inquiry in which parliament members would choose the panel members and the cabinet would decide the scope of the investigation.
Eisenkot and other critics have argued that such an arrangement would allow Netanyahu to influence the investigation and cover up the truth.
Netanyahu and his office did not immediately comment on the bill. However, Transport Minister Miri Regev, a close ally of the prime minister, said the proposed law would not examine the failures that led to the attack but would instead "investigate our brave, heroic soldiers."
Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people and abducted more than 250 others during the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. The attack led to Israel's military offensive in Gaza, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and displaced nearly the entire population of the territory, estimated at two million people.