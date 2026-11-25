Hasina's spokesperson announces December 16 return plan.
India separates voluntary return from Bangladesh's extradition request.
Awami League calls nationwide shutdown on November 27 and 28.
Indian government has clarified on Wednesday that Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s plan to return to her country is her voluntary decision, and it is different from Dhaka's extradition request.
“It is a matter between Sheikh Hasina and the Government of Bangladesh,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press briefing. He was responding to questions about the former Bangladesh prime minister's reported plan to return home on December 16.
He said a citizen's decision to return voluntarily was separate from the extradition request.
“The request is being examined in line with the established process. The case of a citizen willing to return voluntarily is a matter different from the extradition request," he said.
Hasina's spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, announced on Tuesday that she intended to return to Bangladesh on December 16. The date marks the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War.
The 79-year-old has also asked the Bangladesh government to arrange her journey from New Delhi on the country's national carrier, according to a statement from her spokesperson.
Awami League Announces Nationwide Shutdown
The Awami League has announced a nationwide shutdown on November 27 and 28, calling for the resumption of its political activities and the dropping of cases against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other party leaders.
The announcement comes amid Hasina's plans to return to Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has accused Awami League leaders living abroad of funding violence and trying to destabilise the country.
The party has put forward eight demands, including the restoration of political freedoms, the release of detained members, economic relief and better public security.
Its shutdown call comes amid growing tensions, with reports of attacks on party workers, arson and clashes between political groups. The government has also sent additional Border Guard Bangladesh personnel to the area amid fears of further violence.
Hasina has been staying in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 following weeks of protests that led to the fall of her government. She arrived in New Delhi after leaving Dhaka and has remained there since. Her proposed return now comes amid ongoing political tensions and an extradition request from Bangladesh.