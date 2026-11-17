Eisenkot's military record also complicates his image as a moderate. As head of the IDF's Northern Command during the 2006 Lebanon war, he articulated the premise of what became known as the Dahiya Doctrine, which envisaged the use of disproportionate force and extensive destruction in civilian areas from which attacks against Israel originated. The UN Fact-Finding Mission discussed the doctrine in its 2009 report. Al Jazeera reported that Eisenkot called for its renewed use in Lebanon in March 2026, saying it had never been more relevant.