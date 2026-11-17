Eisenkot's bloc promises judicial reforms and a reduced role for Netanyahu's far-right allies.
Eisenkot rejects Palestinian statehood and supports continued Israeli security control.
His Gaza and settlement policies show significant continuity with Netanyahu's.
Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot is seeking to replace Benjamin Netanyahu with an opposition alliance that promises to reverse parts of the outgoing government's domestic agenda. But on the central questions shaping Israel's conflict with Palestinians, Eisenkot's positions remain close to those of the prime minister he wants to replace. He opposes Palestinian statehood, wants Hamas disarmed before Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza and supports Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, albeit with some restrictions.
The distinction is therefore not simply between a far-right government and a moderate opposition. Eisenkot's alliance could mark a change in the influence of religious-nationalist parties, judicial policy and the handling of settlements. But its positions on Palestinian self-determination and military control suggest that a change of government would not necessarily bring a fundamental shift in Israel's policy towards Palestinians.
Why Is Eisenkot Challenging Netanyahu?
The October 27, 2026, election left neither major bloc with a parliamentary majority. Reuters reported that Netanyahu's Likud-led alliance won 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, against 48 for Eisenkot's bloc and 19 for Arab-led parties. A government needs 61 seats.
Eisenkot's alliance comprises his Yashar party, the B'Yachad list led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, Yair Golan's Democrats and Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu. It spans the political spectrum, from Bennett on the right and Lapid at the centre to Lieberman's secular right and Golan's left-wing Democrats. Its members are united primarily by their opposition to Netanyahu, not by a common position on every major policy.
President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on November 8. His options include a minority government supported by Arab-led parties from outside the coalition or an agreement with ultra-Orthodox factions. The latter could bring him closer to a majority but would create disagreements over military-service exemptions.
Where Does Eisenkot Differ From Netanyahu?
The clearest differences concern domestic governance and the influence of far-right coalition partners. Netanyahu's outgoing government relied on parties led by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, whose political agendas include settlement expansion and annexation of occupied Palestinian territory.
Eisenkot has pledged to reverse parts of Netanyahu's judicial overhaul, which sought to limit the courts' powers. On the new Knesset's opening day, the Associated Press reported, his bloc introduced bills for a state inquiry into the failures surrounding the October 7 attacks, prime-ministerial term limits and the reversal of judicial changes.
Another dividing line is military service. Eisenkot wants mandatory military, national or civilian service for all citizens, challenging longstanding exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men studying in religious seminaries. Shas and United Torah Judaism oppose ending those exemptions, making negotiations with them difficult despite their potential importance to his coalition.
Arab-party support presents another complication. Eisenkot has set four conditions for potential partners: recognition of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, acceptance of its Declaration of Independence, mandatory service for all, and recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organisation alongside a commitment to dismantling its military and governing power. He has said no Arab party currently meets these requirements, but has left open conditional cooperation. Both Ra'am and the Joint List recommended him to form a government, raising the possibility of outside parliamentary support.
The alliance remains divided over such cooperation. Yair Golan has been open to working with Arab parties, while Bennett and Lieberman have opposed relying on their support.
Why A Change In Leadership May Not Mean A Shift On Palestine
Eisenkot's rejection of Palestinian statehood is one of the clearest indications of continuity with Netanyahu. He has called the principle of “two states for two peoples” a mistake and argued that Israel must retain overriding security responsibility across the territory between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean. Reuters' pre-election comparison found that both leaders oppose an independent Palestinian state and want Israeli forces to remain in Gaza until Hamas is disarmed.
The alliance is divided. Bennett opposes Palestinian statehood and has advocated annexing large parts of the occupied West Bank, while Lapid supports a two-state solution as a longer-term prospect. Their positions make a unified policy on Palestine unlikely.
Their differences are more visible on settlements. Eisenkot supports them in principle but says they must comply with Israeli law. He opposes unauthorised outposts, settler violence against Palestinians and the E1 project east of Jerusalem, which threatens to bisect the occupied West Bank and undermine the territorial continuity needed for a viable Palestinian state.
Eisenkot's position is a more legally restrained approach to settlement expansion, not opposition to the settlement enterprise itself. Netanyahu's far-right partners have pushed for wider expansion and annexation of occupied Palestinian territory.
What Would An Eisenkot Government Actually Change?
Gaza offers another example of continuity. Both leaders say Israeli forces should not withdraw until Hamas is disarmed, and that military operations could resume if this does not happen. Eisenkot calls Hamas's continued rule a failure and has pledged to end it within 18 months of taking office, through a US-brokered arrangement or military force. His criticism of Netanyahu concerns the failure to achieve these objectives, not their rejection.
Eisenkot's military record also complicates his image as a moderate. As head of the IDF's Northern Command during the 2006 Lebanon war, he articulated the premise of what became known as the Dahiya Doctrine, which envisaged the use of disproportionate force and extensive destruction in civilian areas from which attacks against Israel originated. The UN Fact-Finding Mission discussed the doctrine in its 2009 report. Al Jazeera reported that Eisenkot called for its renewed use in Lebanon in March 2026, saying it had never been more relevant.
An Eisenkot-led government could reduce the influence of far-right parties, restore judicial checks and adopt a more restrictive approach to some settlement activity. But his rejection of Palestinian statehood, support for continued Israeli security control and insistence on Hamas's disarmament before withdrawal from Gaza suggest substantial continuity with Netanyahu.
The difference is one of degree and political management, not a clear break with the security positions shaping Israel's approach to Palestinians.