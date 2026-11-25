The Iran war and Middle East oil supply disruptions have pushed India and China towards record Russian crude oil imports in 2026.
US sanctions waivers, Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries and Strait of Hormuz tensions have reshaped global oil trade.
Russian oil imports by India and China could ease in 2027 as Gulf supplies recover and Russian crude loses its price advantage.
The Iran war has pushed India and China towards record purchases of Russian crude in 2026, as disruptions to Middle Eastern oil supplies forced both countries to look for alternative sources. The October US sanctions waiver and Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries, which disrupted domestic processing and freed up more crude for export, also contributed to the increase.
Reuters, citing two unnamed industry sources familiar with Russian oil flows, reported that India and China together bought more than 80% of Russia's crude exports in 2026, deepening Moscow's reliance on the two Asian markets.
How The Iran War Disrupted Middle Eastern Oil Supplies
The Iran conflict has disrupted oil supplies from the Middle East, a major source of crude for India and China. The Strait of Hormuz, between Iran and Oman, is a critical route for Gulf oil exports, carrying a significant share of the world's seaborne oil trade.
The US naval blockade of Iranian oil flows has further reduced the availability of supplies, prompting Asian refiners to seek alternatives.
The disruption has not been uniform throughout the conflict. Middle Eastern crude exports recovered in September and October, with October shipments averaging 18.99 million bpd, above the pre-conflict three-month average of 18.56 million bpd. However, weekly exports subsequently declined, falling to an average of 13.96 million bpd in the week beginning November 16, amid intensified attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters. This changing supply situation has kept buyers exposed to uncertainty over the availability and movement of Gulf crude.
According to Vortexa Analytics data cited by Reuters, seaborne Russian oil shipments to India and China averaged 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) through mid-November, around 530,000 bpd higher than a year earlier.
Why India And China Increased Russian Oil Purchases
India has been the largest buyer of seaborne Russian crude since 2022, when Moscow redirected much of its oil trade towards Asia. Competitive prices made Russian grades attractive to Indian refiners seeking to diversify supplies.
Kpler data cited by Reuters showed that India's Russian crude imports averaged 1.99 million bpd through early November 2026, an increase of 250,000 bpd from a year earlier. Between January and October, imports rose around 10% to 1.87 million bpd, accounting for approximately 38% of India's total crude imports. Indian refiners expect the full-year average to reach around 1.9 million bpd.
Chinese customs data showed that imports of Russian crude rose 17% to 2.34 million bpd between January and October, valued at $59.6 billion. Russian crude accounted for approximately a quarter of China's total crude imports, even as the country's overall crude imports fell 15.1% year-on-year to 399.9 million tonnes during January–October, amid disruptions to Middle Eastern supplies.
"Lower shipping risks and greater supply reliability have been the main reasons behind the increase in China's Russian crude imports since the war broke out," Muyu Xu, an analyst at tanker-tracking firm Kpler, told Reuters.
Reuters reported that Indian buyers were facing tighter supplies as Chinese refiners booked shipments in advance and were willing to pay higher prices. Repeated Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure coincided with loading suspensions at Novorossiysk, where shipments fell by roughly half.
Indian refiners consequently looked towards alternatives, including UAE Murban, Iraqi Basrah and Angolan crude. Shipping routes also favoured China: the Arctic Northern Sea Route offered a relatively secure and cost-effective passage, while shipments to India through the Red Sea faced risks from attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis. A trader familiar with the shipments told Reuters: "It's not so much about the price as ensuring the cargo actually reaches its destination."
How US Sanctions Waivers Helped Russian Oil Trade
The increase in Russian oil purchases was also facilitated by a temporary change in US sanctions policy. On October 16, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order waiving measures under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, reducing the immediate risk of additional US penalties for major buyers of Russian oil.
The Graham Act allowed the US to impose duties of up to 100% on goods imported from the five largest buyers of Russian-origin crude oil or natural gas if they knowingly made new purchases from October 18, 2026.
In his October 16 executive order, Trump waived the specified duties, sanctions provisions and restrictions under the Act. The move did not remove sanctions imposed on Russia under earlier executive orders. The waiver remains in effect until the President or designated authorities decide further action is necessary.
In an October 23 report, S&P Global Commodity Insights said the waiver had reduced uncertainty for Indian and Chinese refiners, allowing them to continue purchasing Russian crude while keeping alternative suppliers available.
"For refiners in India and China, the waiver is really about reducing the uncertainty rather than changing the crude supply picture," Premasish Das, executive director for oil analytics at S&P Global Energy CERA, told S&P Global.
Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was trading at around $90.05 per barrel on November 25, down 1.5% during the session, according to Reuters. The decline came as expectations of a global oil supply surplus and concerns about an oversupply in 2027 outweighed fears over attacks on shipping routes in the region. Prices had recovered in the previous session amid renewed security risks around the Strait of Hormuz, but concerns about a potential oversupply in 2027 continued to weigh on the market. Traders are also watching the next OPEC+ meeting, scheduled for November 29, for signals on production policy.
For major importers such as India and China, these fluctuations affect the relative cost of Russian crude and competing grades.
The attacks have also affected nearly half of Russia's refining capacity, disrupting domestic processing and prompting higher crude exports, according to Reuters.
The increase in global crude prices has supported Moscow's oil revenues alongside higher export volumes, according to Reuters. Russia's Ministry of Economic Development has forecast a 6% increase in oil exports in 2026 to 244.7 million metric tonnes, equivalent to approximately 4.9 million bpd.
Why Russian Oil Purchases May Ease In 2027
For China, the changing economics of Russian crude could be particularly important. Strong demand has pushed up prices for some Russian grades, reducing the discounts that initially made them attractive to independent refiners. Reuters reported that spot premiums for Russian ESPO crude delivered to eastern China rose to nearly $30 per barrel above ICE Brent.
Michal Meidan, head of China Energy Research at the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies, said Russian crude was becoming increasingly expensive.
"More importantly, they are no longer at a discount and are trading at higher premiums to Brent than Gulf crudes. The teapots can no longer afford them," Meidan told Reuters.
She said Chinese refiners were already favouring Brazilian grades and could return to Middle Eastern crude as Gulf supplies stabilised. Meidan also expects Beijing to become wary of relying too heavily on Russia as a single supplier.
India's purchases are also expected to moderate if supplies from the Middle East normalise. Sources at Indian refiners told Reuters that Russian crude imports could return to pre-Iran war levels in 2027, with prices likely to determine future purchasing decisions.
Russia is unlikely to lose its position as a major supplier to India and China, but its record 2026 sales may prove difficult to sustain if Gulf supplies recover and its price advantage narrows.