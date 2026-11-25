Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was trading at around $90.05 per barrel on November 25, down 1.5% during the session, according to Reuters. The decline came as expectations of a global oil supply surplus and concerns about an oversupply in 2027 outweighed fears over attacks on shipping routes in the region. Prices had recovered in the previous session amid renewed security risks around the Strait of Hormuz, but concerns about a potential oversupply in 2027 continued to weigh on the market. Traders are also watching the next OPEC+ meeting, scheduled for November 29, for signals on production policy.