Over 1,100 Ukrainian Drones Target Russia During Parliamentary Polls; Kremlin Warns of Intensifying Attacks

Russia said it intercepted 1,110 Ukrainian drones on the final day of its parliamentary election, while Moscow accused Kyiv of trying to disrupt the vote.
The attacks came alongside Russian strikes in Ukraine, with Ukrainian authorities reporting civilian deaths and injuries in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia.
Early results put United Russia ahead, while the election was held amid restrictions on opposition groups and criticism over alleged irregularities.
Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to disrupt its parliamentary election with one of the largest drone attacks of the war, after Moscow said it shot down more than 1,100 Ukrainian drones across Russia, Crimea and the Black Sea. The Kremlin has threatened to intensify strikes on Kyiv, while early results from Russia’s tightly controlled election showed President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party leading.
The drone attacks came as Russians voted in a parliamentary election that the Kremlin has sought to present as a test of support for its war in Ukraine. At least two people were killed and 20 wounded in the wider Moscow region, according to local authorities.
What Happened During Russia’s Election?
Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces intercepted 1,110 Ukrainian drones on Sunday, including over Russian territory, Crimea and the Black Sea. The attack came on the final day of voting in the parliamentary election.
The strikes were not limited to the Moscow region. Russia also reported attacks on infrastructure in Ukraine, while Kyiv reported Russian drone strikes that killed four people, including three children, in the Kyiv region. At least five people were injured in a separate overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukrainian officials.
Ukraine has increasingly used long-range drones to strike targets deep inside Russia during the war. The Independent reported that earlier attacks on Russian oil refineries had contributed to fuel shortages, while warehouses and other infrastructure had also been targeted.
The Kremlin accused Kyiv of trying to interfere with the election and warned that Russia would intensify attacks on Kyiv in response. Ukraine has not accepted Russia's characterisation of the attacks as an attempt to disrupt the vote.
What Does Russia’s Election Mean For Putin?
The parliamentary election was the first Russian national vote of its kind since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022. Early results showed United Russia ahead with 57.5 per cent of the vote, while several other parties expected to return to the State Duma have supported Putin's leadership.
The election has also faced criticism over the limited space for opposition. The Independent reported that Russia did not invite observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, while opposition parties reported alleged voting irregularities. Those allegations could not be independently verified.
The liberal Yabloko party was removed from the party-list ballot, while some anti-war politicians had been imprisoned or forced to leave Russia before the election.
The result therefore comes against two parallel developments: Moscow is seeking to demonstrate political support for Putin's wartime government, while Ukraine continues using long-range strikes to put pressure on Russia. The Kremlin's threat of intensified attacks on Kyiv could further escalate the conflict.