Indian Navy Warships Escort Oil Tankers Through Bab-el-Mandeb Amid Red Sea Tensions

INS Trishul and INS Aditya escorted MT Compass and MT Thalatta through waters near the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.
The Navy has stepped up maritime security amid Houthi threats and a recent attack on an Indian-flagged vessel.
The Bab-el-Mandeb remains a key route for international trade and energy shipments between the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
The Indian Navy has stepped up security around the Red Sea after two warships escorted crude oil tankers through waters near the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait amid continuing threats to commercial shipping in the region.
INS Trishul and INS Aditya escorted MT Compass and MT Thalatta through the high-risk area on August 9-10, as India maintains heightened vigilance over vulnerable maritime routes. According to Firstpost, the naval deployment comes amid renewed security concerns in the Red Sea and follows an attack on an Indian-flagged vessel earlier this month.
The deployment comes as India faces renewed maritime security challenges following the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. The Indian Navy has increased its presence in vulnerable maritime zones and is providing escorts to commercial vessels carrying crude oil and other essential goods to deter piracy and protect shipping.
The security concerns in the Red Sea have intensified following an attack on an Indian-flagged vessel. On August 4, the Indian-flagged commercial vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya sank about 13 nautical miles south of Hodeidah, Yemen, after being struck by an unprovoked projectile.
All 14 crew members, including 13 Indian nationals and one Yemeni national, were safely rescued by Yemeni forces and taken to Mokha.
Firstpost reported that the latest naval deployment comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions involving Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have previously targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Their attacks have added to security concerns for vessels using the route.
The Bab-el-Mandeb Strait is a crucial maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is an important route for international trade and energy shipments. Its security is therefore significant for commercial vessels transporting crude oil and other essential goods.
During the Strait of Hormuz crisis amid the US-Iran war, Saudi Arabia also used the Bab-el-Mandeb route to transport oil to India. However, the route remains vulnerable to attacks by Houthi rebels, prompting the Indian Navy to maintain heightened vigilance and escort vulnerable vessels.
According to Firstpost, the Indian Navy continues to maintain heightened vigilance and escort vulnerable vessels as security risks persist along the Red Sea route.