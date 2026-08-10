Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Regulate Minority Educational Institutions

The Supreme Court declined to hear a PIL seeking a regulatory mechanism for institutions imparting religious and secular instruction to children under 14.
BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed the petition, raising concerns over potential radicalisation of impressionable minors.
The petitioner alleged that thousands of unregistered centres exploit Article 30(1) of the Constitution to operate without state supervision.
The Supreme Court rejected a plea on religious schooling filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, Times of India reported. The public interest litigation aimed to regulate and monitor centers teaching children under 14 seeking state supervision for facilities imparting secular or religious lessons.
The top court did not examine the merits of the petition with the judges declining to evaluate the specific allegations raised against these educational centers.
Concerns Over Article 30
Upadhyay said children under 14 face risks of religious indoctrination and radicalisation. The petition argued that these young minds require protection from unchecked teachings.
Article 30(1) of the Constitution protects minority rights and allows linguistic and religious groups to establish and run their own educational institutions. However, Upadhyay alleged that thousands of unregistered centres exploit this shield to bypass state oversight. He demanded measures to identify these facilities and enforce official educational standards.
These allegations remain unproven as The Supreme Court did not validate the claims of radicalisation or illegal operations.
Balancing Autonomy And Regulation
Article 30(1) remains a fundamental right and previous judicial decisions have balanced this administrative autonomy with valid state educational standards, examining the extent of permissible state regulation. The Supreme Court's refusal to hear the PIL means the petitioner's proposed regulatory framework lacks judicial backing.
The court issued no directions to identify or monitor unregistered institutions. This stance does not validate the allegations presented in the plea. It also does not imply that the targeted educational centres operate illegally. The broader issue involves an ongoing tension between state regulation and minority rights.
The government holds a duty to ensure minors receive safe, regulated education. Concurrently, the Constitution protects the rights of minorities to manage their schools. Any future regulatory efforts must carefully balance the state's obligation to protect children with these constitutionally protected minority rights.