Supreme Court Dismisses Final Bofors Appeal, Ends Decades-Long Litigation

High Court Quashes Charges

The dismissal marks the end of the litigation arising out of the high court's May 31, 2005 judgment. In that ruling, Justice RS Sodhi quashed all charges against Srichand, Gopichand and Prakash Hinduja, as well as Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors. Justice Sodhi strongly criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation's handling of the prosecution, observing that the investigation had cost the exchequer nearly Rs 250 crore. The court also noted that the agency relied on unauthenticated Swedish documents.