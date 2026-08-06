Gary Glitter Appears In Court To Deny Historical Sex Offence Charges From 1978 Case

Gary Glitter denied four historical sex offence charges during a Westminster court hearing.
The allegations relate to one complainant and incidents allegedly occurring between 1978 and 1981.
Paul Gadd remains in custody and will next appear before the Old Bailey.
Gary Glitter's court appearance has placed the former singer back in the spotlight after he denied four historical sex offence charges dating back to the late 1970s. Appearing via video link from prison, the 82-year-old, whose real name is Paul Gadd, entered not guilty pleas to all the allegations. The case relates to offences alleged to have taken place between 1978 and 1981 involving one complainant.
Gary Glitter Denies Four Historical Charges
As reported by the BBC news, Gadd appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court by video link from His Majesty's Prison Channings Wood in Devon. During the brief hearing, he confirmed only his name and date of birth before the charges were outlined.
It was stated by prosecutor Jonathan Polnay KC that Gadd had denied knowing the complainant during a police interview and maintained that the allegations made against him were false. The charges include one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14.
Allegations Date Back To 1978
According to the prosecution, the alleged offences took place between 1978 and 1981 at a residential address in Kensington. It was alleged that the complainant, who was between eight and 11 years old at the time, lived near Gadd and was invited into his home after being offered chocolate.
The allegations were reported to the Metropolitan Police in January 2025, after which an investigation was launched. Gadd was interviewed in connection with the case in July last year before being formally charged.
The former pop star was remanded in custody following the hearing and has been directed to appear before the Old Bailey on 2 September, either in person or via video link, where the case will proceed.