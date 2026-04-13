Britney Spears Enters Rehab: Singer Seeks Treatment After DUI Arrest In California

Britney Spears' rehab decision follows DUI arrest

According to reports, it was decided by Spears, with encouragement from her inner circle, that entering rehab would be the best course of action. It was indicated by sources close to her that she understands the seriousness of the situation and is seeking treatment accordingly. Her representative had earlier stated that she would take responsibility for the incident and comply with legal requirements. It was also conveyed that her family would be supporting her during this phase.