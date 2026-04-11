Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition - Report

Summary of this article
Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
She suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday.
She is currently receiving treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit.
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, on Saturday (April 11) after she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and respiratory issues. Bhosle has not been keeping well for the last few months. According to reports, sources in the hospital have informed that the veteran singer is very critical. Neither Asha's family nor the hospital authorities have commented yet on her condition.
Asha Bhosle hospitalised
A report in Republic World states that Asha has been admitted to the Emergency Medical Services unit at the hospital in Mumbai, Doctor Pratit Samdani shared.
Officials said that she was shifted to the hospital at around 7:30 pm, reported Mid-day. Hospital authorities confirmed that the singer's house help informed them of her complaining of uneasiness and a severe headache before she suffered the stroke.
Bhosle, with a career spanning over eight decades, is one of the most versatile playback singers in the Indian music and film industry. She lent her voice to songs in multiple languages and genres.
From soulful ghazals to cabaret numbers, Bhosle showed her versatility in all genres. Aao Huzoor Tumko, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja, Yeh Mera Dil, In Aankhon Ki Masti and Dil Cheez Kya Hai, among others, are some of her classics.
In the 90s and early 2000s, Bhosle transitioned into a pop genre. Tanha Tanha, Rangeela Re, Raat Akeli Hai remix, Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, Janat-e-Jahan and Kabhi To Nazar Milao are some of her chartbusters.
Bhosle, who crooned over 12,000 songs, received several honours for her contribution to Indian music. She received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She also has two National Film Awards to her credit for her renditions in the films Umrao Jaan and Ijaazat.
Born in 1933 to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti, Bhosle is the younger sister of the late Lata Mangeshkar. After her divorce from Ganpatrao Bhosle in 1960, she later married composer RD Burman in 1980. Both delivered several hits with their collaboration.
She has three children - Hemant, Varsha and Anand.