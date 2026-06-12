Salman Khan Panvel Farmhouse Case: Bombay HC Questions Neighbour's Social Media Posts

Bombay High Court questioned social media posts in the Salman Khan dispute.
Ketan Kakkad alleges environmental violations at Panvel farmhouse property.
Defamation case hearing adjourned with next proceedings scheduled for July.
The Salman Khan Panvel farmhouse case returned to the spotlight after the Bombay High Court raised concerns over social media posts made by the actor's neighbour, Ketan Kakkad. During a recent hearing, the court questioned whether public grievances should be aired online rather than pursued through the appropriate legal and administrative channels. The observations came while the court heard Khan's plea seeking action against content he claims has damaged his reputation.
Bombay High Court questions social media conduct
The dispute centres around allegations made by Kakkad, who owns property adjacent to Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel near Navi Mumbai. Kakkad has claimed that the actor's property was constructed in violation of environmental regulations and that access to neighbouring land had been obstructed.
During the hearing, Justice Sharmila Deshmukh observed that access to social media does not automatically grant individuals the right to post content that may defame others. It was further questioned by the court why such complaints were not being pursued before the relevant authorities instead of being circulated online.
Salman Khan defamation case explained
Salman Khan had approached the courts after alleging that several videos and online posts uploaded by Kakkad harmed his reputation. According to the actor, the content was defamatory and contained remarks that were communal in nature.
After a lower civil court declined to grant relief, Khan moved the Bombay High Court seeking the removal of the content and restrictions on future posts of a similar nature.
The Bench also questioned whether valuable court time should be spent examining individual social media uploads and determining whether they were defamatory. During the proceedings, Kakkad's counsel maintained that complaints had previously been made to authorities but no action was taken.
The court suggested that the disputed content could be deleted and has now scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 6, keeping the high-profile property dispute firmly in the public eye.