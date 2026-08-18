Prakash Raj Praises CJP After School Protest Success: ‘Dimagi Bano, Andhbhakt Nahi’

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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The actor hailed the campaign as an example of citizens demanding accountability and urged people to question the system rather than follow it blindly.

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Prakash Raj Praises CJP
Prakash Raj Praises CJP After School Protest Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Prakash Raj praised CJP after its Hingoli school protest reportedly produced results.

  • CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed the school principal was suspended after protests.

  • The actor urged citizens to question authority instead of following blindly.

Prakash Raj has praised the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) after its protest over conditions at a government school in Hingoli reportedly led to action against the school's principal. The actor, who has publicly supported the movement, shared CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's post and urged citizens to question the system rather than blindly follow it.

Prakash Raj backs CJP's school campaign

Dipke claimed that the protest by villagers in Limbala, Hingoli district, had resulted in the suspension of the government school principal, who was allegedly reporting to work under the influence of alcohol. The campaign is part of CJP's 'School Thik Karo' initiative, which seeks to highlight shortages and other problems in government schools.

Reacting to the development, Prakash Raj thanked the CJP supporters and described the outcome as an example of citizens demanding accountability. The actor also wrote, "Sawaal karo... Gulami nahi... Dimagi bano... Andhbhakt nahi," urging people to ask questions and think independently.

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Why Prakash Raj's ‘dimagi bano’ remark stands out

Prakash Raj's comment comes amid a wider political conversation around the phrase "dimagi naxals", which Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently used while addressing the nation on Independence Day. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also appeared to reference the phrase through a T-shirt featuring the words "dimagi nakal".

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Prakash has been an outspoken supporter of CJP since its protests began. He also joined the group's demonstrations in New Delhi in solidarity with students raising concerns over alleged irregularities in the NEET examinations.

The actor recently made headlines after claiming that his name had been removed from the electoral roll following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The Election Commission disputed the claim, while the Bengaluru civic authorities said his voter status had been marked as "shifted" after he changed residences.

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Prakash Raj currently has several projects lined up, including Jana Nayagan, Dacoit: A Love Story, Varanasi, Spirit and G2.

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