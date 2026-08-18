Avengers Doomsday Eyes $1 Billion Global Opening As Presales Break Records Months Ahead

Avengers Doomsday is already generating huge interest with reported presales reaching $100 million.
The Marvel epic is now being tipped for one of the biggest global openings ever.
Avengers Doomsday will face Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three at the box office.
Marvel Studios may have another billion-dollar phenomenon on its hands, with Avengers Doomsday showing strong demand months before its release. Reports suggest the superhero epic has generated about $100 million from advance sales, fuelling predictions of a record-breaking global opening. The film unites Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men characters in a multiverse battle.
Avengers Doomsday presales point to $1 billion opening
According to reports from The Wrap, World of Reel, and Box Office Theory, tickets went on sale nearly four months before release, much earlier than the usual 43-day advance window. The film is reportedly running 65% ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first two days of presales. That film became the year’s highest-grossing movie and crossed $2 billion worldwide.
If the trend continues, Avengers Doomsday could deliver a $1 billion global opening weekend, ranking among the biggest launches in box-office history.
Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Doom
Marvel Studios unveiled a special look at D23 featuring Victor Von Doom. The footage was introduced by Kevin Feige, Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell, teasing Doom's arrival, a showdown with Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm. The story is reportedly set 14 months after Thunderbolts, with heroes from Earth-616, Earth-828 and other universes facing a threat capable of destroying the multiverse.
Downey Jr. was asked to choose between Iron Man and Doctor Doom and reportedly picked Doom for now. His experience was described as unusual because he was watching Marvel stars from the villain's side.
Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men collide
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film features a huge ensemble including Downey Jr., Evans, Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbor, Letitia Wright, Wyatt Russell, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and others.
Avengers Doomsday is scheduled for December 18, releasing alongside Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three. With a $400 million budget, an anticipated 165-minute runtime and a direct lead into Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027, Marvel’s Phase Six event is already shaping up as a major box-office showdown.