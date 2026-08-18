Avengers Doomsday Eyes $1 Billion Global Opening As Presales Break Records Months Ahead

Avengers Doomsday presales point to $1 billion opening

According to reports from The Wrap, World of Reel, and Box Office Theory, tickets went on sale nearly four months before release, much earlier than the usual 43-day advance window. The film is reportedly running 65% ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first two days of presales. That film became the year’s highest-grossing movie and crossed $2 billion worldwide.