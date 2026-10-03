India Win Gold Medal! Men In Blue Defeat Arch-Rivals Pakistan In Asian Games 2026 Final By 19 Runs

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Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India's men's cricket team defeated Pakistan in the Asian Games gold medal match to win back-to-back gold medals at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday, October 3.

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India mens cricket team during the Asian Games 2026 cricket final against Pakistan on October 3rd.
India men's cricket team during the Asian Games 2026 cricket final against Pakistan on October 3rd. | Photo: X/BCCI

The Indian men's cricket team successfully defended their Asian Games gold medal with a 19 runs victory over Pakistan at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday, October 3.

Batting first, India posted a formidable 211/6. Abhishek Sharma top-scored with a blistering 61 off 28 balls, smashing seven sixes and three fours.

Earlier, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided a fiery start before departing for 15. Shreyas Iyer (21) and Ishan Kishan (20) made handy contributions, but it was Tilak Varma who ultimately propelled India past the 200-run mark.

Arriving at a crucial juncture, Varma punished the Pakistan bowlers in the death overs, hammering an unbeaten 51 off 22 balls. Shivam Dube also chipped in with a quickfire 27 off 15 deliveries.

Defending the massive target, India started strongly, reducing Pakistan to 39 for three. However, Hasan Nawaz and Saim Ayub stitched together an 87-run stand for the fourth wicket to bring Pakistan back into the contest.

Shivam Dube then provided the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Ayub, firmly putting India back in the driver's seat. The Indian bowlers held their nerve, eventually restricting Pakistan to 192/5 to seal the win.

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