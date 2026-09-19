Zubeen Garg First Death Anniversary: Complete Timeline Of Events And Key Controversies In The Death Case

Zubeen Garg's death case involves seven accused and an ongoing fast-track trial.
A Singapore coroner ruled the singer's death an accidental drowning in March 2026.
More than 100 witnesses have been examined as Assam's trial continues.
Assam is observing Zubeen Garg's first death anniversary with songs, prayers and tributes, but questions surrounding his death remain. Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. A year later, fans are gathering at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur for a three-day Zubeen Divas programme, while his family awaits answers from the trial.
Who was Zubeen Garg?
Zubeen Garg was a singer, composer, actor and filmmaker who became one of Assam's most influential cultural figures. In a 33-year career, he recorded more than 40,000 songs across 40 languages and dialects. His 2006 song Ya Ali from Gangster took his voice to a wider Hindi-film audience, but he remained deeply rooted in Assam.
He also shared a bond with Bengal. In a throwback Tinsel Talks interview, Garg spoke fondly about Kolkata and proudly called himself half Bengali, reflecting how his music bridged Assamese and Bengali traditions.
What happened to Zubeen Garg in Singapore?
Garg was in Singapore for the North East India Festival when he joined a yacht outing near Lazarus Island on September 19, 2025. Singapore Police said he initially wore a life jacket but removed it before entering the water for a second swim. He became unresponsive while returning to the yacht, was rescued and given CPR, but died at Singapore General Hospital.
Singapore’s investigation concluded that he drowned. Toxicology found 333 mg/100 ml blood alcohol, which police said indicated severe intoxication and impaired coordination. On March 25, 2026, Singapore's State Coroner ruled the death an accidental drowning and found no evidence of foul play, coercion or poisoning. Singapore Police closed its investigation on April 1.
Zubeen Garg death case timeline and key controversies
More than 60 FIRs were filed in Assam after his death and a Special Investigation Team was formed on September 24. His body returned amid an outpouring, with more than 1.5 million people joining the final journey. He was cremated with full state honours at Kamarkuchi on September 23.
The investigation soon shifted towards a murder case. Between October 1 and 10, festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager Siddhartha Sharma, bandmates Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, Garg’s cousin Sandipan Garg and two personal security officers were arrested, taking the total to seven.
The biggest early controversy came when Goswami alleged that Garg had been poisoned and that his death had been planned. The allegation was denied by the accused. A second post-mortem was conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, with viscera samples sent to New Delhi.
A judicial commission headed by Gauhati High Court Justice Soumitra Saikia was also formed to examine possible negligence, conspiracy or foul play. Meanwhile, Singapore Police said its preliminary findings did not indicate foul play. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continued to describe the death as murder.
In December, the SIT filed a roughly 2,500-page chargesheet after examining nearly 300 people. Four accused were charged with murder, Sandipan Garg with culpable homicide and the two PSOs with charges including criminal conspiracy.
Where does the case stand now?
In May 2026, a fast-track court formally framed charges against all seven accused, who pleaded not guilty. Witness examination began in June. By September, more than 100 witnesses had been examined, according to Garima Saikia Garg. On September 2, Parikshit Sharma, who was present on the yacht and is associated with the Assam Association in Singapore, also testified.
In August, the Supreme Court rejected Shyamkanu Mahanta’s bail plea, with the matter listed again for October 5, 2026.
How is Zubeen Garg's family holding up?
The family remains involved. In January, Garima Saikia Garg, Palmee Borthakur and Manoj Borthakur wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a special court and an expedited trial.
Palmee later gave evidence in the fast-track court and underwent several days of cross-examination. Garima has largely avoided commenting on the proceedings. Ahead of the anniversary, she said the trial was progressing and that more than 100 witnesses had been examined. She has also asked people not to see September 19 only as a day of mourning, saying Zubeen continues to live through the people and music he left behind.
Zubeen Garg's first death anniversary: What happens next?
A year later, the legal picture remains divided. Singapore's investigation concluded accidental drowning with no foul play, while Assam's murder trial continues against seven accused. The Assam proceedings have yet to reach a final verdict.
For Assam, the first anniversary is both a memorial and a moment of waiting. Fans continue to gather at Zubeen Kshetra with flowers, gamosas, songs and prayers, while his final film Roi Roi Binale has extended his artistic legacy. As the fast-track trial continues, the biggest unanswered question remains what happened to Zubeen Garg in Singapore.