Messi's GOATBye: Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul Lead Tributes To Argentine Legend's Retirement

Lionel Messi's international retirement has sparked tributes from Argentina teammates and sporting stars worldwide
Shikhar Dhawan, Ángel Di María, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández and Leandro Paredes paid emotional tributes to the Argentina legend
Messi leaves behind a 21-year international legacy, crowned by the 2021 Copa América and 2022 FIFA World Cup triumphs
Lionel Messi's decision to retire from international football has prompted an emotional response from across the sporting world, with former teammates, Argentina stars and admirers paying tribute to the legendary No. 10.
Messi announced his international retirement on August 31 at the age of 39, bringing the curtain down on a 21-year Argentina career that witnessed some of football's highest highs and lowest lows.
Messi leaves the national team as Argentina's all-time leading scorer and appearance-maker, having finally achieved the World Cup dream that had defined much of his international journey.
As news of his retirement spread, tributes poured in on social media, with those who shared the dressing room with Messi reflecting on his influence while athletes from around the world celebrated his extraordinary legacy.
Shikhar Dhawan
Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took to X to pay tribute to Messi, highlighting the pressure, heartbreak and perseverance that shaped the Argentine's career.
Angel Di Maria
Messi's long-time Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria shared an emotional message for the captain, reflecting on the journey they experienced together and Messi's ultimate achievement with the national team.
Rodrigo De Paul
Rodrigo De Paul, one of Messi's closest teammates during Argentina's recent golden era and often jokingly referred to as the captain's "bodyguard," also paid tribute to the 39-year-old on social media, highlighting his leadership, humanity and the impact he had on everyone around him.
Enzo Fernandez
Enzo Fernandez looked back on his own journey with Messi, recalling how he once dreamed of playing alongside his idol before eventually becoming his teammate and a world champion with him.
Leandro Paredes
Leandro Paredes, another long-time Argentina teammate, also reacted to Messi's retirement on social media, admitting that while he had expected the moment, it was still difficult to see it arrive.
Messi’s retirement announcement also sent social media into a frenzy, with the Argentina star’s comment section quickly filling up with messages from fans, fellow athletes and football personalities.
Messi's retirement reactionsMessi’s international career has come to an end, closing one of the most remarkable chapters in football history. From enduring painful final defeats to finally lifting the World Cup, he experienced the full spectrum of emotions in an Argentina shirt.
The No. 10 leaves behind a legacy built on brilliance, perseverance and unforgettable moments, with his influence on the national team extending far beyond the records and trophies he collected along the way.
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