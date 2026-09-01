The Man Who Saw Lionel Messi Before the World Did: How Jorge Messi Shaped A Legend

Jorge Messi played a crucial role in Lionel Messi’s journey from Rosario to Barcelona at just 13
He became Messi’s agent and trusted adviser, handling major contracts and career decisions
Jorge died aged 68 in August 2026, shortly before Messi announced his international retirement
Lionel Messi's story has always been told through the goals, trophies and records. There is the World Cup in Qatar, the eight Ballon d'Ors, the Barcelona years, the Copa America triumphs and now the final chapter of his Argentina career. But long before Messi became one of football's most recognisable names, there was a father quietly helping him take the first steps.
Jorge Messi was not a football superstar himself. He was a chemical technician who worked for steel company Acindar and had played football at youth level with Newell's Old Boys. Yet his influence on Lionel's career was enormous. He was a coach when Messi was a child, the parent who took the biggest gamble of his son's life and eventually became his agent and business representative.
Jorge died in Rosario on August 8, 2026, aged 68, following a prolonged illness. His death came during the same year in which Lionel reached another World Cup final and eventually announced his retirement from international football.
Jorge Messi and Lionel Messi: Where the journey began
Lionel was born in Rosario in 1987, and Jorge recognised his son's extraordinary ability remarkably early. At just four years old, Messi began playing at local club Abanderado Grandoli, where Jorge coached him.
The boy's size was noticeable, but so was his ability with the ball. Jorge would later recall being struck by how naturally Lionel controlled it. That early belief mattered because Messi's path was soon complicated by a growth hormone deficiency that required expensive treatment.
The family could not comfortably absorb the cost indefinitely. Jorge explored whether clubs could help cover the treatment, while Lionel continued developing at Newell's Old Boys.
Then came Barcelona. When the Catalan club showed interest in the 13-year-old, Jorge travelled with his son to Spain. It was an enormous decision for the family: Lionel was leaving Rosario and heading into an uncertain future in a different country.
Barcelona eventually agreed to support the conditions necessary for Messi's development, allowing him to enter La Masia. The rest is football history.
From Lionel Messi's father to his agent and closest adviser
Jorge's role did not disappear once his son became a professional. It became more complicated.
As Messi's fame grew, Jorge took responsibility for much of the business side of his career. He became his representative, helped negotiate contracts and was involved in his commercial interests and major career decisions.
That meant dealing with negotiations and financial matters while Lionel Messi could concentrate on football. Jorge remained involved through the most significant transitions of his son's career, including his eventual departure from Barcelona and move to Inter Miami.
But their relationship was never purely professional.
Messi has spoken about how much his father's opinion mattered to him, even after he had become one of the world's most successful athletes. He recalled wanting Jorge's assessment after matches and seeking his approval from childhood onwards.
Jorge could be demanding too. His role was not simply to tell his son how well he was doing; he pushed Lionel to keep improving.
That relationship became especially important during Messi's difficult early years in Barcelona. Lionel later recalled moments when the move to Spain became emotionally overwhelming. He struggled with homesickness and uncertainty, while Jorge was dealing with the same upheaval from a parent's perspective.
At one point, Jorge gave his son the option of returning home. Lionel stayed. And Jorge stayed with him. The decision eventually produced one of football's greatest careers.
Jorge Messi was there for Argentina's toughest years
The Barcelona story brought trophies early. Argentina was different.
For years, Messi's relationship with the national team was surrounded by criticism. His success in Spain was frequently compared with his performances for Argentina, while every major defeat brought renewed questions about whether he could reproduce his club form internationally.
Jorge witnessed the heartbreak up close: the 2014 World Cup final defeat, Copa America final losses and Messi's emotional decision to briefly retire from international football after the 2016 Copa America final.
Then came the turnaround. Argentina won the 2021 Copa America, followed it with the Finalissima in 2022 and, most importantly, lifted the World Cup in Qatar.
Jorge was there to see his son finally achieve the trophy that had been missing from his international resume.
The moment carried a significance beyond football. The boy he had once taken from Rosario to Barcelona had finally become a world champion with Argentina.
Jorge Messi's final chapter and Lionel's Argentina farewell
By the 2026 World Cup, Jorge's health had become a private concern for the Messi family. Lionel became visibly emotional during the tournament, while the family asked for privacy regarding Jorge's condition.
Jorge died in Rosario at 68 on August 8. Tributes followed from clubs and football organisations around the world, with Newell's describing him as a central figure in the career of the player who emerged from its youth system.
Lionel continued playing. Argentina reached the 2026 World Cup final but lost to Spain. Shortly afterwards, Messi confirmed his retirement from international football.
There was a particularly poignant detail in his farewell. Messi said he had already written his retirement message on July 21, two days after the World Cup final. But after Jorge's death, he said he was even more convinced that the decision was right.
Messi's international retirement was not presented as being caused by his father's death. The decision had already been made. But losing Jorge changed the emotional weight of the moment.
For more than three decades, Jorge had been there, from the small football grounds of Rosario to Barcelona, from difficult negotiations to World Cup glory. It won't be wrong to say that the world saw Lionel Messi become a legend but Jorge Messi saw the little boy before anyone else did.