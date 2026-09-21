Centre Refuses Screening Exemption For 31 Films At 18th IDSFFK

The 18th IDSFFK has hit a roadblock, just days away from starting.
31 films chosen to be screened at the fest haven't yet received the screening nod from the Centre.
The MIB has asked for more expanded synopses of the films.
The 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) landed in controversy after the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting denied censor exemption to 31 films scheduled to be shown at the festival. The concern intensifies as the film festival is set for a September 25 opening in Thiruvananthapuram.
Generally, films require certification for public exhibition under the Cinematograph Act of 1952, but Section 9 of this Act allows the Union government to exempt certain films from certification. The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy had submitted a list of 347 films to the Centre seeking exemption from certification requirements for screening them at the festival. According to Kerala Tourism, Culture and Cinema Minister P C Vishnunadh, the Centre has not provided an explanation for why the 31 films were not cleared, despite the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy following the required procedure.
"They (Centre) had asked for detailed synopses for several of these films, which we sent the next day. Around 31 films have not been granted permission for screening. Neither has the ministry stated reasons for not granting permission nor has it said that it is denying permission. It has only sent us the list of films that have been granted permission," the minister said in the official statement.
MIB Denies Withholding Screening Permission
The MIB has rejected the allegations. According to the ministry, six films have been asked to provide more detailed synopses. Depending on the subject matter of the films, some have also been referred to various sectoral authorities for review, it said. The ministry said this by replying to an Twitter post by Shashi Tharoor, who was "shocked to learn of the denial of permission" for the 31 films. "This is not only a betrayal of India's proud tradition of offering a home to the best of world cinema, but an assault on the freedom of expression that is amongst the greatest assets of our democracy", he stated.
Reports had earlier said the films awaiting clearance included 'Parliament Street', 'Sanitised Republic: Cast(e) and Contracts', 'Globe', 'Memories of a Window', 'Birds of War' and 'Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk'.
In 2025, the Union government had initially withheld exemptions for 19 films at the 17th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). State authorities announced in a defiant, admired move that screenings would proceed despite pending clearances, but eventually the Centre granted exemptions for these films in stages.