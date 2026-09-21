Centre Refuses Screening Exemption For 31 Films At 18th IDSFFK

MIB Denies Withholding Screening Permission

The MIB has rejected the allegations. According to the ministry, six films have been asked to provide more detailed synopses. Depending on the subject matter of the films, some have also been referred to various sectoral authorities for review, it said. The ministry said this by replying to an Twitter post by Shashi Tharoor, who was "shocked to learn of the denial of permission" for the 31 films. "This is not only a betrayal of India's proud tradition of offering a home to the best of world cinema, but an assault on the freedom of expression that is amongst the greatest assets of our democracy", he stated.