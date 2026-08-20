Ladakh To Get High Court Bench, Amit Shah Announces Union Cabinet Approval

Union Cabinet approves the establishment of a High Court bench in Ladakh.
Amit Shah says the bench will improve access to justice for people in remote areas.
The Ladakh bench will be the third bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Ladakh is set to get a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of the bench on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.
Shah said the decision would improve access to justice for people living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required to access legal services. He announced the Cabinet decision in a post on X, saying the new bench would “significantly enhance access to justice” for citizens in the Union Territory.
He added that the government was “fully committed” to the all-round development of Ladakh and to ensuring constitutional safeguards.
The proposed bench will be part of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which serves both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The court currently has benches at Srinagar and Jammu. Once established, the Ladakh bench would be the third.
The move is expected to bring High Court services closer to litigants in Ladakh.
Ladakh became a separate Union Territory in 2019 after the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has since served both Union Territories.