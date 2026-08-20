Riyan Parag Reveals The Football Legend Who Shaped His Childhood Fandom

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Indian cricketer Riyan Parag shares his childhood passion for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo in JioStar's 'Humara Long Distance Love' campaign

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Riyan Parag Reveals The Football Legend Who Shaped His Childhood Fandom
Riyan Parag is ruled out of hamstring injury in the do-or-die match against LSG at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Tuesday, May 19 | Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Indian cricketer Riyan Parag features in JioStar's 'Humara Long Distance Love' campaign ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League season

  • Parag revealed his childhood passion for Manchester United was sparked by watching Cristiano Ronaldo in the famous red jersey

  • The Rajasthan Royals batter expressed deep admiration for Ronaldo's journey from Sporting CP to Premier League stardom

Indian cricketer Riyan Parag features in JioStar's 'Humara Long Distance Love' campaign ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League season. The campaign highlights his childhood passion for Manchester United, sparked by watching the English side and Cristiano Ronaldo in the famous red jersey, PTI reported.

"When it comes to football, Manchester United is the team for me. I grew up watching them and admiring their players. I loved the red jersey, and I really admired Cristiano Ronaldo during his time there. So, that explains my choice," Parag told JioStar, according to PTI.

Admiration For Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the ultimate favourite footballer for Parag. The cricketer holds deep respect for the Portuguese attacker's journey from Sporting CP to immense Premier League stardom.

"I've always admired one player above all others, Cristiano Ronaldo. The way he came from Sporting CP as a young kid, and then what he did in the Premier League and how he elevated it. I don't think any other player comes close," Parag told PTI.

Cross Sport Swaps

Discussing hypothetical cross-sport swaps, Parag selected Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as a footballer equipped to adapt well to cricket, citing his towering height and fitness levels.

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"Haaland keeps himself incredibly fit and he's incredibly tall, so I think he would adapt very well to cricket if he ever tried it," he told PTI.

The batter also named fast bowler Jofra Archer as a cricketer who could excel on the football pitch.

"And my Rajasthan Royals teammate Jofra Archer, he's really into football. He plays with me in the IPL for RR and he would surely be a great football player," Parag told PTI.

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