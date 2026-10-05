India Vs West Indies 1st T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt Lucknow Clash?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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India vs West Indies 1st T20I weather report: Check Lucknow’s temperature, rain probability, humidity, wind conditions and forecast as India and West Indies prepare for the opener

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Ekana Cricket Stadium
A view of Ekana Cricket Stadium shrouded in dense fog. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • India and West Indies face off in the first T20I at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium on October 6

  • Lucknow is expected to have clear conditions, with only a 7% chance of rain

  • Temperatures should hover around 25°C, with high humidity and light easterly winds expected

India and West Indies are ready to shift their focus to the shortest format as the two teams meet in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, October 6. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

India will enter the contest with a different-looking T20I side after their ODI campaign against the Caribbean team. Shreyas Iyer will captain India, while Tilak Varma has been named vice-captain. The hosts will be keen to start the series strongly after West Indies ended the ODI leg with a five-wicket victory in Mullanpur.

The West Indies, meanwhile, will be led by Shai Hope and will hope to carry the confidence from their ODI win into the T20I series. Lucknow could make for an interesting opening venue, with the visitors having played four T20Is at the Ekana Stadium, winning just once. India have won three of their four T20Is at the venue.

IND Vs WI 1st T20I Weather Forecast

The weather forecast in Lucknow looks largely favourable for cricket, with no major rain threat expected during the match. The temperature is expected to be around 25°C at match time, while the day's maximum could reach approximately 28°C.

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Humidity is likely to remain high at around 80%, with the dew point expected to be close to 22°C. Despite the humidity, the chances of rain are only around 7%, and no significant precipitation is currently expected.

Also Check - India Vs West Indies T20I Series: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need To Know

Cloud cover is forecast to remain very low at approximately 2%, while visibility is expected to be around 5 km. Winds should blow from the east at roughly 9 km/h, with gusts potentially reaching 13 km/h.

Overall, conditions appear promising for a full 20-over contest, with rain unlikely to cause any significant interruption. The combination of high humidity and evening conditions could bring some dew into play, potentially making the toss an important factor.

The latest match information also lists the Lucknow encounter for 7:00 PM IST on October 6, with the weather outlook indicating clouds but no major disruption expected. Wisden

  • IND vs WI 1st T20I: October 6, 7:00 PM IST

  • Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

  • Rain probability: 7%

  • Expected temperature: Around 25°C at match time

  • Verdict: Rain unlikely; full match expected

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