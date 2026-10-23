IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Threaten Hagley Oval Clash?

India lead the five-match series 1–0 following a thrilling four-wicket chase of 226 in the opener
The second T20I is set for Hagley Oval in Christchurch
Check whether it will rain during the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I below
India lead the five-match series 1-0 as they meet New Zealand in the second T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on October 24. Sanju Samson’s blistering 67 laid the foundation for India’s four-wicket win in the opener, and Naman Dhir’s unbeaten 42 off 15 balls sealed the chase of 226 with two balls to spare. It was also a rematch of the March T20 World Cup final, which India won by 96 runs.
New Zealand will feel they let this one slip. Despite posting 225, their bowlers delivered 16 wides and missed a couple of chances in the field. Mitchell Santner’s side are unlikely to make unforced changes, while Samson is likely to move to No. 3 and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to get in. Expect another high-scoring contest.
Christchurch Weather Forecast for IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
Rain should not be a concern. A clear, sunny day is forecast for Christchurch, with daytime highs of around 24°C and no rainfall expected. The chance of rain is only about 0 to 10% across forecasts, and it is unlikely to disrupt play.
The cold is the bigger factor. Temperatures are likely to fall into the early teens (Celsius) by the time the match begins, roughly 14°C to 16°C at 8:00 PM local, and they could slip towards 10°C by the closing overs. Winds should stay light at around 6 to 10 km/h, and humidity is likely to climb to around 70% in the evening. That makes dew a serious factor, and the team winning the toss will likely chase.
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Pitch Report
Hagley Oval offers something for everyone. Fresh surfaces aid seam and swing early, with even bounce, while dew can tilt the game towards the chasing side late. Seamers who hit a good length in the powerplay will get movement, but once batters settle, the quick outfield rewards clean strokeplay.
Spinners may struggle to grip a wet ball in the second innings. A par score is around 170 to 190 batting first, though the first match showed that 225 may not be safe under lights.