IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Threaten Hagley Oval Clash?

The cold is the bigger factor. Temperatures are likely to fall into the early teens (Celsius) by the time the match begins, roughly 14°C to 16°C at 8:00 PM local, and they could slip towards 10°C by the closing overs. Winds should stay light at around 6 to 10 km/h, and humidity is likely to climb to around 70% in the evening. That makes dew a serious factor, and the team winning the toss will likely chase.