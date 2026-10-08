IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Threaten Ranchi Clash?

India will look to extend their lead to 2-0 when they face West Indies in Ranchi
Rain and thunderstorms could pose a threat during the second T20I on October 9
The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST at the JSCA International Stadium
India will face West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, October 9. The hosts enter the contest with a 1-0 lead after a convincing eight-wicket win in Lucknow.
Shreyas Iyer will be one of the biggest talking points after his stunning unbeaten 102 off 43 balls in the opening game. India chased down West Indies' 171 with 32 balls to spare, while Naman Dhir's three-wicket haul and two wickets each from Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav helped restrict the visitors.
West Indies now face the task of keeping the series alive. Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford provided valuable contributions with the bat in Lucknow, but their bowlers struggled to contain India's aggressive chase. India, meanwhile, can take a 2-0 lead with another victory in Ranchi.
IND Vs WI 2nd T20I Weather Forecast
The weather in Ranchi could provide some concern on match day. The latest forecast indicates partly cloudy conditions with a chance of thunderstorms, while the temperature around the match is expected to be close to 21°C.
The probability of precipitation is around 55%, with approximately 1 mm of rain forecast. Winds are expected from the north-northwest at around 7 km/h, with gusts reaching 15 km/h. High humidity of around 87% could also bring dew into play.
The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss at 6:30 PM. While there is a rain threat, current forecasts do not indicate continuous rainfall throughout the evening, meaning interruptions rather than an outright washout could be the bigger concern.