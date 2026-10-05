Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Return Still Possible? Jorge Jesus Makes Major Admission

Jorge Jesus has left the door open for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Portugal’s national team
Jesus said Ronaldo alone will decide how and when he wants to end his international career
The Portugal coach stressed that he still wants Ronaldo around the squad, whether he plays or not
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Portugal appeared uncertain after the veteran forward abruptly left the national team camp last week. However, new head coach Jorge Jesus has made it clear that the door remains open for the 41-year-old if he decides he wants to return.
Ronaldo departed the squad after being left on the bench during Portugal’s Nations League campaign and learning that he would not start against Denmark. He later said he would explain the reasons behind his decision “in due course.”
Despite the controversy, Jesus has insisted that there is no definitive ending to Ronaldo’s international career yet. The Portugal boss, who previously coached Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, said the decision ultimately belongs to the player.
“If he wants to, he'll return to the national team. We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who's going to decide,” Jesus said.
The coach’s comments came after Portugal defeated Norway 2-1 to become the first team to qualify for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals. Goncalo Ramos scored the late winner after Joao Cancelo had cancelled out Norway’s opening goal.
‘Cristiano Should End It the Way He Wants’
Jesus also stressed that Ronaldo deserves to decide how his international career comes to an end, rather than having that decision made for him.
“Cristiano should end his time in the national team the way he wants, he's the one who will decide how he wants it,” he said.
The Portugal boss recalled his first conversation with Ronaldo after taking charge, explaining that he wanted the legendary forward to remain close to the squad regardless of whether he was playing.
“In my first call-up, I said, 'I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you'. And now I'm saying the same thing.”
Ronaldo remains Portugal’s all-time leading scorer and most-capped player, with 146 goals in 234 appearances. He has also indicated that 2026 could potentially be his final year in football, making every international appearance increasingly significant.
Portugal’s next international fixtures are scheduled for November, giving Ronaldo and Jesus an opportunity to resolve the situation before the next squad announcement. For now, the message from the coach is straightforward: the decision is Ronaldo’s to make.