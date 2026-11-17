Dolores Aveiro criticised Portugal following their 4-1 defeat against Denmark after Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement
Ronaldo's mother claimed her son was not respected by the national team or his teammates
Portugal manager Jorge Jesus responded to Aveiro's remarks, expressing respect for her
Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement has sparked fresh controversy after his mother, Dolores Aveiro, openly criticised Portugal following their humiliating 4-1 defeat to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. The loss came in Portugal's first match since the 41-year-old announced his decision to step away from international football on November 5.
While the Portuguese Football Federation organised a special tribute to honour their former captain, Aveiro was unhappy with the way the occasion was handled. She also questioned the treatment Ronaldo received from the national team and his former teammates, making some strong remarks that have now drawn a response from manager Jorge Jesus.
Dolores Aveiro Criticises Portugal Over Cristiano Ronaldo's Treatment
Portugal's players paid tribute to Ronaldo by wearing shirts featuring his iconic No. 7 before the Denmark fixture. Supporters also applauded during the seventh minute to recognise the legendary forward's contribution to the national team. However, his mother believed the gesture should have taken place in his presence.
"The defeat was well deserved, and I was happy about it," Aveiro told the media.
She further suggested that Sporting CP, Ronaldo's boyhood club, would organise a more meaningful tribute to recognise his achievements.
"The tribute should have been paid in his presence. It's here, at Sporting, that we're going to pay tribute to him. Here, they recognise his worth," she said.
Aveiro also questioned the respect shown to her son during his final days with the national team.
"With the national team, he was not respected, not even by his teammates," she added.
Jorge Jesus Responds to Ronaldo's Mother's Comments
Portugal manager Jorge Jesus was asked about Aveiro's remarks ahead of the team's Nations League encounter against Wales. The 72-year-old initially appeared surprised by the question.
"Now I have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo's mother?" Jesus said.
However, he maintained that he had great respect for Aveiro and understood her reaction as a mother defending her son.
"Cristiano Ronaldo's mother is a lady I respect greatly. A mother is still a mother, there's nothing you can do about it. I understand her statements," he added.
Jesus also suggested that questions surrounding Ronaldo would continue as long as the media remained interested in the subject.
"If you ask about Ronaldo next year, I will answer," the Portugal manager concluded.