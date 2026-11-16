India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, SAFF Championship 2026 Final: Preview, When And Where To Watch

India meet Pakistan in the SAFF Championship 2026 final on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Dhaka
The Blue Tigers are chasing a record-extending 10th SAFF title and a first-ever three-peat in the tournament
India reached the final with a perfect group-stage record and a 2-1 semi-final win over Bhutan after beating Pakistan 3-2 in the opener
The final also gives India a chance to complete a first-ever three-peat in the tournament. India have won the SAFF Championship nine times but have never lifted the trophy in three straight editions.
India will face Pakistan in the SAFF Championship 2026 final on Tuesday, with the Blue Tigers chasing a record-extending 10th title at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Pakistan stand in the way of that record bid. They enter the title clash after reaching their first-ever SAFF Championship final and will now chase their maiden crown.
India's Route To Final
India have moved through the tournament with a perfect group-stage record. They topped Group B with two wins from two matches and then beat Bhutan 2-1 in the semi-finals to seal a place in the final.
That run includes an earlier win over Pakistan. India beat their rivals 3-2 in the tournament opener, with Suhail Ahmad Bhat scoring twice and Manglenthang Kipgen adding the other goal.
Bhat has remained central to India's campaign. He is the joint top-scorer in the 2026 SAFF Championship alongside Pakistan's Najeeb Ullah Khan, setting up another key duel in Tuesday's final.
Squad And Selection
India have reached the final with a second-string squad. Naushad Moosa has led the side in Dhaka while the defending champions push for another title.
The split setup came because most of India's first team were away in New Zealand. That squad, led by head coach Khalid Jamil, travelled there for two friendlies while the SAFF Championship was under way in Dhaka.
India have also had to manage an injury setback. Suresh Singh Wangjam pulled out of the tournament due to injury.
Also Read: VAR Used In SAFF Championship For First Time; PV Vishnu, Chinglensana Singh Fire India Into Final
Pakistan's Final Run
Pakistan have already made history. Tuesday's match will be their first appearance in a SAFF Championship final.
Their path has been steady. Pakistan finished second in Group B after losing to India and then beating Maldives 3-0 to reach the semi-finals.
They then edged hosts Bangladesh 1-0 to book a place in the final. Pakistan are now aiming for their first SAFF Championship title, helped by five overseas-based players who joined before the knockouts. One of them, Abdul Samad Arshad, scored the winner against Bangladesh.
Head-To-Head Record
India and Pakistan have met 30 times in football. India have won 17 of those matches and lost only four.
Nine games have ended in draws. The numbers favour India, but the final gives Pakistan a chance to reshape that rivalry on the biggest stage in this tournament.
All You Need To Know About The SAFF Championship Tie Between India And Pakistan
When And Where Will SAFF Championship Final Match Between India And Pakistan Take Place?
The SAFF Championship Final encounter between India and Pakistan will take place at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh and has a start time of 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, November 17.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India Vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Final Match?
There will be no live telecast of the SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan on any television channel in India.
How Can Fans Watch India Vs Pakistan Online In India?
The SAFF Championship final game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the VETO app and website.